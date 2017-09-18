Nnamdi Kanu to ecape through Cameroon

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who is hiding, was alleged to have been planning to escape from Nigeria through the Cameroonian border. This was according to Arewa Youths Consultative Forum.

The organisation said intelligence reports at its disposal had revealed that the pro-Biafran activist was on his way to the Cameroon borders where he could easily escape from Nigeria.

Kanu and top leaders of IPOB were said to have gone into hiding following the declaration on Friday by the Nigerian Army that IPOB and other pro-Biafran groups were terrorist organisations.

The President of AYCF, Mallam Shettima Yerima, in an interview with Punch, Hon Sunday in Jos, said, “We are aware that he is scheming to find a way of escape through Cameroonian borders, which is easier for him to move and run back to where he belongs.

“He is on his way looking for how to run to Cameroon and that we are aware from our intelligence reports.”

Fellow Press (press release)