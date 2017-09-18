Nnamdi Kanu to ecape through Cameroon

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who is hiding, was alleged to have been planning to escape from Nigeria through the Cameroonian border. This was according to Arewa Youths Consultative Forum.
The organisation said intelligence reports at its disposal had revealed that the pro-Biafran activist was on his way to the Cameroon borders where he could easily escape from Nigeria.
Kanu and top leaders of IPOB were said to have gone into hiding following the declaration on Friday by the Nigerian Army that IPOB and other pro-Biafran groups were terrorist organisations.
The President of AYCF, Mallam Shettima Yerima, in an interview with Punch, Hon Sunday in Jos, said, “We are aware that he is scheming to find a way of escape through Cameroonian borders, which is easier for him to move and run back to where he belongs.
“He is on his way looking for how to run to Cameroon and that we are aware from our intelligence reports.”
Hmm, why is he running?
It is just not possible to cut a country into 2 in modern time—our land belongs to multi-nationals. Only them can help you cut a country into 2. Their investment before all…
Who are you trying to please here with information whose source is from the Muslim extremists Arewa Youth? Hahaha, just wondering aloud.
@EPI
Do you think it is easy to fight a government? All governments in the world are using the word “Terrorist” to fight anything that is against their will. The same word is currently being used by the government of Myanmar to trash the Rohingya resistance moevement. Villages burnt, more than a thousand death, hundreds of thoousand on the run. Do you know what the un said ? Human right abuse. Bro it’s not easy to fight a government. Nnamdi Kanu and his Group can’t withstand the force of the Nigerian government. Fighting for deprived is legitimate but the path or Approach must be carefully identified. Hope you don’t have plans? Saying this because you consider the source not credible.