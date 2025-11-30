“No Coach is Above Cameroon”: Samuel Eto’o Delivers a Blistering Ultimatum to the Lions’ Staff

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | If there were any lingering doubts about who holds the reins of Cameroonian football, Samuel Eto’o just shattered them.

In a fiery, impassioned speech delivered to the General Assembly and the newly elected Executive Committee of FECAFOOT, the Federation President didn’t just outline a roadmap for the future—he issued a warning.

Addressing an assembly marked by a “day of rupture” and a return to the rule of law, Eto’o stripped away the diplomatic veneer often found in football administration. His message was clear: The era of complacency is over, and the hierarchy is absolute.

The General and His Lieutenants

The most striking moment of the address came when Eto’o invoked a military metaphor to describe the discipline required within the national team setup.

“No army can win a battle without discipline,” Eto’o declared, his voice rising. “If the lieutenant… thinks he is above the General or the Minister of Defense, then something is wrong.”

This wasn’t just a generic call for order. It was a direct shot across the bow regarding the management of the Indomitable Lions. Eto’o explicitly stated that he would be taking his responsibilities seriously, hinting at a hands-on approach that borders on the interventionist.

He then dropped the hammer regarding the technical staff:

“No player will be above Cameroon anymore. No coach will be above Cameroon anymore.”

For a team struggling to meet the lofty expectations of a nation that produced Roger Milla and Patrick Mboma, this is a distinct ultimatum. Eto’o is signaling that the “Indomitable Lion” label is bigger than any individual ego or tactical reputation. If the “Lieutenant” (the coach) cannot fall in line with the “General’s” vision for discipline and results, Eto’o implied he is ready to take “the responsibilities you have granted me.”

A Heavy Heart and a Missed Rendezvous

The speech wasn’t all fire and brimstone; it was rooted in a deep, patriotic pain. Eto’o expressed a “heavy heart” over the current state of the national team’s standing on the global stage.

He lamented the reality that Cameroon—”the best country in terms of football” in his eyes—is in danger of missing the biggest rendezvous, specifically referencing the expanded 48-team World Cup format.

“I cannot be a simple supporter,” he told the assembly. “I am like the boss of a company that must move forward with results.”

He acknowledged the financial hit the Federation takes when the team underperforms, noting that qualification brings the necessary funds to pay salaries and support the ecosystem. In the absence of those funds, he promised to go out and find resources elsewhere, leveraging the “sellable” brand of the Lions, but he refused to accept mediocrity as the status quo.

The End of the “Handout” Culture

Perhaps the most candid moment came when Eto’o addressed the internal culture of the Federation and its associates. He spoke of “brothers” who approached him during the election simply because “we are hungry.”

Eto’o’s response was brutal but necessary. “This is not our money; it is the money of all footballers.”

He drew a sharp line in the sand: those who come to work will be paid, but those who come to enrich themselves “in secret” will find the door closed. He described himself as a “cabri mort” (a dead goat)—implying he has nothing left to fear and will not be intimidated by political maneuvering or criticism.

The Next Chapter

As the Indomitable Lions look toward the upcoming AFCON, the pressure is now squarely on the shoulders of the players and, crucially, the coaching staff.

Samuel Eto’o has promised to be a “surprise” visitor in the 10 regions, checking on youth development and amateur leagues, ensuring the game is played everywhere. But his eyes remain fixed on the crown jewel: the National Team.

The “General” has spoken. The “Lieutenants” have their marching orders. For the coach and the players, the message is simple: Submit to the collective discipline of the nation, or move aside. Because in Eto’o’s Cameroon, no one is bigger than the flag.