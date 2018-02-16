No DO’s corpse has been deposited here, Bamenda Hospital Director dispels rumours

Journal du Cameroun | The Director of the Bamenda Regional Hospital, Dr. Thompson Kinge Njie, has dispelled rumours that the corpse of the kidnapped Divisional Officer (DO) of Batibo Subdivision has been deposited at the Bamenda Regional Hospital.

“All what you have heard or read on social media are just rumours. No corpse of any Divisional Officer has been deposited here, Dr. Kinge told Journal du Cameroun by telephone on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.”

The Medic was reacting after rumours and social media postings went viral that the mortal remains of the DO of Batibo Subdivision in the North West Region of Cameroon, Marcel Namata Diteng, has been deposited at the hospital by a military helicopter.

Namata Diteng was abducted by some unidentified gunmen on February 11, while he was preparing to preside over the 52nd National Youth Day celebrations in his area of command. Since his abduction, the civil administrator has been held incommunicado.

As the circumstances surrounding the DO’s abduction are still clouded in intrigues and secrecy, the Government has quickly moved to install an interim DO of Batibo, Ernest Nkwandze, to help assuage the security situation in the area.

Before his appointment as the Interim DO of Batibo, Nkwandze was the First Assistant SDO of Momo.

It would be recalled that hours after the DO was kidnapped, three gendarmerie officers were also killed in violent clashes between security forces and some young people in Batibo Town.

The abduction of the Divisional Officer and the killing of the three gendarmes marred the Youth Day celebrations in Batibo as the population deserted the ceremonial ground for fear of a military onslaught.

Speaking to reporters after the incident in Batibo, the SDO for Momo, Absalom Monono, asserted that a search operation was immediately launched by security officers to track down the pepetrators of the heinous crime.

“I am urging the population of Batibo in particular and Momo in general to remain calm. We are certain that the DO is still alive,” the SDO averred.