No DO’s corpse has been deposited here, Bamenda Hospital Director dispels rumours

Journal du Cameroun | The Director of the Bamenda Regional Hospital, Dr. Thompson Kinge Njie, has dispelled rumours that the corpse of the kidnapped Divisional Officer (DO) of Batibo Subdivision has been deposited at the Bamenda Regional Hospital.
“All what you have heard or read on social media are just rumours. No corpse of any Divisional Officer has been deposited here, Dr. Kinge told Journal du Cameroun by telephone on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.”
The Medic was reacting after rumours and social media postings went viral that the mortal remains of the DO of Batibo Subdivision in the North West Region of Cameroon, Marcel Namata Diteng, has been deposited at the hospital by a military helicopter.
Namata Diteng was abducted by some unidentified gunmen on February 11, while he was preparing to preside over the 52nd National Youth Day celebrations in his area of command. Since his abduction, the civil administrator has been held incommunicado.
As the circumstances surrounding the DO’s abduction are still clouded in intrigues and secrecy, the Government has quickly moved to install an interim DO of Batibo, Ernest Nkwandze, to help assuage the security situation in the area.
Before his appointment as the Interim DO of Batibo, Nkwandze was the First Assistant SDO of Momo.
It would be recalled that hours after the DO was kidnapped, three gendarmerie officers were also killed in violent clashes between security forces and some young people in Batibo Town.
The abduction of the Divisional Officer and the killing of the three gendarmes marred the Youth Day celebrations in Batibo as the population deserted the ceremonial ground for fear of a military onslaught.
Speaking to reporters after the incident in Batibo, the SDO for Momo, Absalom Monono, asserted that a search operation was immediately launched by security officers to track down the pepetrators of the heinous crime.
“I am urging the population of Batibo in particular and Momo in general to remain calm. We are certain that the DO is still alive,” the SDO averred.
Two wrongs do not make it right! If this is an attempt to copy the example set by the government in abducting and keeping incommunicado Messrs Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and Co., it is wrong, very wrong. Wrong things are corrected by good examples.
Now that the deed has been done, let sanity prevail. Let all abductees be set free so that good patriotic citizens can resume negotiating a better future for everybody.
@John Dinga. Your comments on this forum are always very sane, indicating that you are a person of good faith and humane moral standing. My personal assertion; I don’t know if I am totally correct. But here is a situation whereby you are dealing with a government that is very insane and despicable moral standard. It is very certain that two wrongs don’t make right, as you have right said. I am not in support of any abduction, whether that of Messrs Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and Co. or that of poor DO Marcel Namata Diteng. However, we have to also note that apart from the moral laws, there are also physical laws. In this case it is that latter which is prevalent. Repression beget repression. The insanity of the government has provoke insanity in the people. Government should organise dialogue
U cannot succeed to defeat this insane gov’t of LRC if u don’t do what they do.Violence bigets violence.Kidnap bigets kidnap.I am in dupport of the kidnap of the D.O 100 percent.