Nord-Ouest : trois gendarmes tués dont une femme

Pressafrik | ls ont été tués jeudi dans le nord-ouest anglophone du Cameroun.
Deux des trois soldats ont été tués sur leur poste de travail à Mbingo, localité située à environ 20 kilomètres de la ville anglophone de Bamenda. Parmi eux, une femme.
Le troisième soldat a trouvé la mort alors qu’il assurait la sécurité d’une station-service à Nkwen, un quartier du centre-ville de Bamenda.
Une autre attaque des présumés séparatistes anglophones a eu lieu à Pinyin, un village à l’entrée nord de la région du nord-ouest.
Suit à cette attaque, plusieurs civils blessés par balles ont été conduits à l’hôpital régional de Bamenda.
En rapport avec ce regain de tension, les autorités ont interdit toute vente d’armes à feu, et ordonnent la fermeture de toutes les armureries.
Les personnes détentrices d’une arme à feu doivent impérativement les remettre aux autorités.
“Pourquoi il cache encore à la nation que :
BIYA est MORT
Pourquoi????????
Vraiment
Un point c’est tout “
Man where you get that info from. if that’s true it will be sad for cameroon.
In the Anglophone culture, it is said that the fon / chief has disappeared.
Whether it be true or not, one day, the fon of fons, will disappear. But that
will stop him from seeing the end game. All that, will be the good side for
him and a disservice to all and sundry. And i wonder where ngole ngole,
tchiroma, atanga nji et al, would hide their ugly heads. As for the paramount
chief, he is never going to leave. The river goes, and leaves the stones.
Achidi, skipped the other time, but landed on the same spot. He couldn`t runaway. Mafany, will have no place for his bilingualism.
Poor management of the human resource in the hands of the biya clique, is
going to leave Cameroon to sleep no more.
@MVOMEKA
I hope he does and while at it please take mbappe with you let him be your b*tch to be sodomized in hell.
This shows the folly of treating a multi-factorial problem as if it was caused by a single isolated entity! Clearly some of those responsible for the present acts do not even know Julius Ayuk Tabe nor are they answerable to him.
Cameroonians need to humble themselves and pray to God for deliverance. Hating each other does not even come close to solving the problem. The silence of traditional rulers points to their relative helplessness from the lives of the ordinary citizens.
So the ball is in the court of those who still enjoy some legitimacy – President of the Senate, National Assembly, the Clergy and the heavyweights of the military. How great it would be to rise above petty issues and save the nation at this time of need! And citizens should put down guns and take up the Bible/Quran.
“…Clearly some of those responsible for the present acts do not even know Julius Ayuk Tabe nor are they answerable to him…”
First of all you don’t know for a fact Ayuk Tabe have nothing to do with this.
Second, in criminal law, the right hand does not need to know what the left hand is doing, meaning individuals who have never met can actually be charged for the same conspiracy…
You claim to be highly educated, look it up in US jurisprudence, especially in the fight against criminal organizations such as the Mafia and such…
Its known as the RICO act in the US.
Individuals acting independently to further the same criminal organization can be charged with conspiracy even though in reality they have probably never met.
You are an idiot and a supporter of terrorism!
@USA that so called @John Dinga is THE MOST CONTROVERSAL /CUNNING MAN in this forum. As @ Mvomeka aka Anglophone (the lieutenant of the earlier), he let people know that francophones are the problem but now that we have all of them through Sissi boy & co’s laptops, he want to let us believe that THE DEAD OF BIYA WILL SET THEM FREE. WE’LL STILL HUNT YOU ALL EVEN IF THE NEXT PRESIDENT IS AKERE MUNA. MARK MY WORDS. NO DORMANT CELL OF SCNC THIS TIME. You kill women or children gendarmes, it’s war & so far Kamerun is still controlling its territory entirely, I would say that ” the arm forces are doing their job very well.” @Mvomeka. even if Biya is dead, history will remember that HE LEFT ONE KAMERUN AS HE ALWAYS SAY. YOU’LL SURELY DIE ONE DAY (LIKE ALL OF US) BUT WILL NEVER WITNESS A COUNTRY CALLED AMBAZONIA CAEVED OUT OF THE PRESENT OR THE OLD KAMERUN.
Your rebuttal is right on point.
No zigzagging, no bushing around
You should be the defense lawyer in the following case:
Citizens of Cameroon vs ambazombians.
Cameroonians as the victims in this case of course.
Thanks bro.
Educate that self anointed professor with nothing to show.
No JD, not the time to look for solution yet. The Ambaforce, is on the ground and
until they too do their damage, it is not time yet to call it quit.
Jonhny, you give the cash support so they intensify their actions to let the other side also
feel the pinch before it can end.
When injustice …………. resistance becomes the solution.
This is why I say the AMBAZOMIANS are retarded.
Mr. Biya, like him or not is the current Cameroonian commander in chief and as such his most sacred duty is the defense of the nation and its citizen.
Mr. Biya did not fight Boko Haram because he was bored and wanted something to do.
Mr. Biya is not fighting the terrorists of AMBAZOMBIA because he has nothing better to do.
Mr. Biya has fought each time, stood his grounds and defended the nation and our territorial integrity. This is because it is his SACRED DUTY to do so, it is not an option, but AN OBLIGATION for him to defend the country.
And this is what you lunatics do not understand, as you are wishing him death, the next president will be a Cameroonian and will have the exact same SACRED OBLIGATION and will defend the country with the exact same energy.
The point I’m making is this…Biya or no Biya, AMBAZOMBIA will NEVER EXIST. No Cameroonian president will let it happen. You are not at war against Mr. Biya, you are at war against Cameroon and as such you will always be on the losing end.
Cameroon yesterday!
Cameroon today
Cameroon tomorrow
Cameroon forever!
@UnitedStatesOfCameroon
Young man i thought u promised getting a job rather than wasting time writing all these essays to convince urself. The only SACRED OBLIGATION ur dad has done to perfrction is to empty the country of all its resources sacrificing its children every day, i could see how he carried out his obligations with esseka where hundreds lost their lives, thousands killed in the nord, people dying at the front of hospitals thousands are refugee. Young man your schools are no good, your roads are pits, your hospitals are graveyards your economy is broken, social moral is negative, you got no jobs. what is there to loss so he can die and we will deal with the other. To you i will say you have a false sense of security including ur dady
@chris,
You are a perfect AMBAZOMBIAN. you ignore what you don’t want to hear and amplify what you like.
Once again, any Cameroonian is entitled to make any judgment they want on Mr. Biya’s leadership and tenure in office. Knock yourself out.
You have your opinion and so does everyone else.
However, you are entitle to your opinion but not entitled to your own set of facts.
when it comes down to fighting terrorism and defending the country, my bet is no level-headed Cameroonian will deny Mr. Biya has done a very good job. And this is not only me talking, all across Africa and the world his handling of the Boko Haram situation made an impression particularly in light of the failures of the much larger and more resourceful Nigeria under the leadership of Badluck Johnathan
This is such an obvious fact even you can’t deny it. Those who deny this fact are those who wanted Cameroon to crumble so they can pick their own piece of it. This will never happen. I urge Mr. Biya to keep his ground and fight even harder and exterminate all the cockroaches!
Nothing to add.
What a bunch of savages and inept intellectually these ambazombians
Because of those idiots who kill police innocent people will be killed by the police now.
BREAKING NEWS BREAKING NEWS
la republique is preparing another deception to cover up what happened to our leaders. They are about to announce that there was a prison break and some prisoners with the help of some armed men tried to escape and to stop them, the prison guards were forced to shoot. according to la republique, this should account for the dead of some prisoners including our leaders.
We will not be deceived by such manipulation.
la republique must produce our leaders or suffer the consequence