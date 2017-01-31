Normal Weekend Life Back In Buea

Activities have returned to normal in Buea after the two days of ghost town early last week. Taxis are back on the streets and businesses are open once more

Some students, mostly Francophones, attend school regularly unperturbed. The only irk is the absence of internet which has slowed down business in the South west regional capital.

On Saturday night, there was effervescence in the streets of Buea after the Lions victory over Senegal in the quarter finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. People shouted excitedly while some vehicles blasted their horns in sign of jubilation.

However, it is not known for how long this good mood will prevail as there are rumours the ghost town strike action will continue today and tomorrow. In preparation to counter the strike action, the Mayor of Buea has bought a consignment of taxis to do transportation in case taxi drivers adhere to the boycott of activities. Last week the Mayor, Ekema Patrick went round closing businesses that refused to open and is promising to continue sealing stores.

The presence of security forces dressed in anti riot outfit, serve as a reminder that the situation can degenerate at anytime. Most schools still remain closed though teachers turn up, the students fail to show up for classes. Meanwhile, some traditional rulers have been multiplying efforts for schools to resume carrying out a door to door campaign.

Cameroon Tribune