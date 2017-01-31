Normal Weekend Life Back In Buea

Activities have returned to normal in Buea after the two days of ghost town early last week. Taxis are back on the streets and businesses are open once more
Some students, mostly Francophones, attend school regularly unperturbed. The only irk is the absence of internet which has slowed down business in the South west regional capital.
On Saturday night, there was effervescence in the streets of Buea after the Lions victory over Senegal in the quarter finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. People shouted excitedly while some vehicles blasted their horns in sign of jubilation.
However, it is not known for how long this good mood will prevail as there are rumours the ghost town strike action will continue today and tomorrow. In preparation to counter the strike action, the Mayor of Buea has bought a consignment of taxis to do transportation in case taxi drivers adhere to the boycott of activities. Last week the Mayor, Ekema Patrick went round closing businesses that refused to open and is promising to continue sealing stores.
The presence of security forces dressed in anti riot outfit, serve as a reminder that the situation can degenerate at anytime. Most schools still remain closed though teachers turn up, the students fail to show up for classes. Meanwhile, some traditional rulers have been multiplying efforts for schools to resume carrying out a door to door campaign.
@Okada man
I guess u must be a brother to Ekema,the mayor of Buea.Since u are against the children of west cameroon staying at home,have u kept job for them after school? those south west and north west elites who are asking for schools to resume have all their children in Europe and America.,and they have already secured a good future for their children after school.So,close your dirty fanks.Even the anglophone parents are in support,that their children should stay at home.Or,did u not see the communique signed by parents teachers association? so,what has the people of the diaspora got to do with this?
I am a parent.And i am in support of the strike.
Or,do u also want to travel abroad and put your children in schools abroad?
If south Africans were thinking like u,Apartheid would still be in South Africa till date.Becos,some ANC activist were fighting from exile while Mandela was in jail.
I guess the next question u will ask is, why is it that Mark Baretta and Tapang Ivo are not coming back home to fight,instead of staying abroad and encouraging u at home to fight by keeping your children at home….
That is why we have suffered for this long becos we still have Muna’s in our midst.
Don’t fight, continue to stay slave to France…..
….traitor….
Massa Kongossa
I will not respond to your insults because I am mature enough to distinguish between substance and hyperventilating.
If you took the time to read my write up…I said the teachers and lawyers are RIGHTLY advocating a betterment of their proffesional sectors.
Then some (not teachers) begin asking for federalism. Others still are asking for secession. So a logical question becomes: WHAT exactly do we want and HOW can we achieve it. I don’t see how being critical of the current situation warrants insults of traitor. In battle…defining a goal is important. More important is having a strategy for achieving this goal. Unfortunately I don’t see a clear strategy. ..apart from teachers sitting in. Is that what is supposed to bring about federalism or independence?
The teachers and lawyers had a goal and a good strategy for achieving this goal. And it was working. Until some people muddled the pond with confusing messages of federalism and Ambazonia.
So again. I ask my critical question. Do we as anglophones know what we want and do we have a strategy and resources for achieving this goal?
As for diasporans I simply stated the obvious.