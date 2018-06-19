North West: Measures Stepped Up To Face Security Challenges

Cameroon Tribune | Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique inspires the population to stay calm and collaborate with security forces for return to normalcy.
“The security situation of the North West region is under control with security forces on the alert. They continue to keep watch in their mission to protect people and property and I appeal for the collaboration of the population for a quick return to normalcy. There is relative calm but for some hot spots, especially in the hinterlands and security measures have been drafted to handle the situation”.
That is how North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique summed up the situation that reigns in the region after a Special Security meeting in Bamenda on June 13, 2018.
The in – camera session assembled all the seven Senior Divisional Officers (SDO’s) of the region and hierarchy of the Security and Defense forces in the backdrop of the socio-political crisis that continues to rock the region with the results being open confrontations between armed groups and regular security forces, burning homes and business houses, killing civilians and security forces, kidnapping and featuring threats that spread fear.
The overall situation does not help matters with people escaping into some far away bushes and villages yet to be fully involved in the crisis. Business activities have been reduced to virtually naught with ghost town calls.
Night curfews instituted to give Security forces greater visibility in protecting people and property equally attracts blame for killing business activities in the night.
It is suspected that these issues featured prominently on the agenda of the special security meeting which dropped curtains with Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique urging the population to stay calm because the government continues to seek solutions to concerns raised since the crisis started some two years ago.
He hailed Security forces for rising to expectation in the process of protecting people and property . In the recent past, the Governor has stressed the need for professionalism and discipline in the process of protecting people and property by security forces.
War was declared by biya on national tv. So, who has declared a cease fire or the
end of the war, knowing, that biya has not addressed the state since december?
Mr. lie lie governor, is once again, putting the people on harm`s way. He can never
take responsibility when anyone will be killed thereafter, so let him not fool the
people.
crtv, is the DEVIL`s tool of deceit.
the colonial french governors’ time is up, no one listen to what ever the English handicap is saying, as far as the people are concern he is a waste of space dictatorship governor,he must either take his family back to french Cameroon where he belongs or face the wrath of Amba self defense forces, this old fools presence in the region is causing the deaths of hundred of youths who actually belong to the region,calling all Amba self defense to take this butcher out of their region, he is enjoying the abundant of fresh food product from the region while instigating deaths of the population which planted and harvested these foods,Lele is nonentity to Ambazonians,his life must be made unbearable to continue holding fake meetings with weak, pathetic SCs traitors who are enemies to SCs
I thought ambazonia had won the war already “Bonie”
THE only way out if this is to first unite onle last time and vote.
If SC allow peace to return and go to the ballet box in thief numbers and vote for a candidate that’s will conduct nation wide referendum after he/she wins. Then SC can have their succession without any further blood spilt. However I say this
Whilst knowing that the SC militants will never willingly allow for this. As they fear that a relative return to any form of normalcy will lose them momentum and they fear that Maybe the overall majority will not infact vote for succession.
In any case if the violence does not stop then a full blown war is soon to come.. both SC and EC will be a homelessness people and a oprohan In then world.
If Ambazonia votes to stay with Larepublique I will sew CPDM cloth and vote for Paul Biya.
Mark my words.
A free referendum that should have come a long time ago.
Rubbish talks