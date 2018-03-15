North West Region: Atanga Nji tells Fons to down royal guns, sue for peace

Journal du Cameroun | Paul Atanga Nji, Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration, has instructed the embattled members of the North West Fons’ Union, NOWEFU, to put down their royal guns and sue for peace.

Minister Atanga Nji first spoke to the Fons in Yaounde, on Monday, March 5, 2018, during his commissioning ceremony.

Addressing the Fons on the sideline of his installation, Minister Atanga Nji gave the custodians of the culture and tradition of the North West people 10days to put their house in order, while he will meet with them to settle the problem once and for all.

It was based on the Minister’s instructions that one of the factions led by its President General, Fon Barnabas Shey Mbunwe, met in Baba I on Tuesday, March 12, 2018, to discuss on the possibilities of burying the hatchet with the other faction led by its own President General, Jahbo Ibrahim and heavily controlled by Senator Fon Teche, President of the NOWEFU General Assembly.

Speaking to reporters after the conclave, Fon Shey Mbunwe stated that they have extended an olive branch to the faction led by Senator Fon Teche to no avail.