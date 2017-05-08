Nude photos of Rwandese presidential aspirant leak

Rwandese Presidential aspirant Diane Shima Rwigara is breaking the internet with something that has instantly put off her political torch and all the hopes Rwanda had of having a first female president.
Nude pictures from her past have surfaced the internet and they are spreading like wild fire through Instant messages and social media.
The photos, which have since been a topic of discussion, are said to have originated via email from a journalist by the name Twahira Emmy who insisted that Diane is not fit to run a country.
Diane 35, has since not been available for comment on the scandal since the photos surfaced. All efforts to reach her have been futile.
The general elections in Rwanda are supposed to take place in August this year. So far there are only 3 other contestants running against Paul Kagame with Diane being the only female Presidential aspirant in Rwanda this year.
She is daughter to renowned Rwandese tycoon Assinapol Rwigara who passed on two years ago.
Speaking at her press conference, she mentioned that her reasons for running for president are so that she can give the people of Rwanda freedom of speech, Improve the state of security, equality among others.
Most unfortunate yet a fantastic lesson for many others enamored of the Internet. Exhibitionism has become a real fad and nude photos an important part of it.
But this comes with a heavy price to pay. Many have lost a job opportunity when such long-forgotten dirty pictures are unearthed from Facebook or other social media and thrown for all – including prospective employers and husbands – to see.
If it were possible to bring back the hand of the clock…
Our young girls will never learned.They want to please their exes or current boyfriends not knowing that pay day is coming.I forsee in years to come,there will be no need to cover the adam fruit anymore.
In case they call it modern civilization, are they right or still guilty?