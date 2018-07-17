Home / Français / Officiel : Adolphe Teikeu signe en Arabie saoudite

Officiel : Adolphe Teikeu signe en Arabie saoudite

July 17, 2018 1 Comment

Ma Ligue 2 | Après trois saisons au FC Sochaux-Montbéliard en Ligue 2, Adolphe Teikeu va découvrir un nouveau championnat. Libre de tout contrat, l’international camerounais de 28 ans s’est engagé ce lundi en faveur du club d’Ohod de Médine, en Arabie saoudite.

En l’espace de trois ans, le défenseur central aura disputé 73 rencontres de championnat sous le maillot du FCSM, pour 3 buts marqués. L’an dernier, il avait participé à 26 matchs.

One comment

  1. Phyrne
    July 17, 2018 at 16:23

    Great ,the population of the middle east is getting overweight,he can be an ambassador for fittness ,eating well and promote the many different healthy agricultural products Cameroon has , directly to this market .

    Reply

