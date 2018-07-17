Officiel : Adolphe Teikeu signe en Arabie saoudite

Ma Ligue 2 | Après trois saisons au FC Sochaux-Montbéliard en Ligue 2, Adolphe Teikeu va découvrir un nouveau championnat. Libre de tout contrat, l’international camerounais de 28 ans s’est engagé ce lundi en faveur du club d’Ohod de Médine, en Arabie saoudite.
En l’espace de trois ans, le défenseur central aura disputé 73 rencontres de championnat sous le maillot du FCSM, pour 3 buts marqués. L’an dernier, il avait participé à 26 matchs.
#???| ????? ?????? ???? ??????? ??????? ?? ??????? "???? ????? " ???? ???? ?? ?????? ??????? . pic.twitter.com/L7j7tbD7wi
— ???? ????? (@OHOD1936) July 16, 2018
