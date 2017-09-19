OIF mission in Cameroon to assess electoral system

APA-Douala (Cameroon) A delegation of the International Organization of Francophonie (OIF) is currently in Cameroon to assess the country’s electoral system, sources told APA on Monday.

Headed by former Burkina Faso prime minister, Kadré Désiré Ouédraogo, formerly president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), this OIF mission will hold several meetings with political leaders.

The mission, which will spend five days in Cameroon, follows a request from the Director General of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) Abdoulaye Babale, who has for OIF assistance in preparation for the next electoral consultations in Cameroon.

Unless there is a change in the electoral calendar, Cameroon will in 2018 have four important electoral events, notably the presidential, senatorial, legislative and municipal elections.

APAnews