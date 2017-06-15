Olembe Sports Complex – Construction Work in Progress

A meeting to evaluate the level of work at the site took place in Yaounde yesterday

The Minister of Sport and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, granted audience to a delegation from the Technical Control Mission in charge of the realisation of the construction of the Olembe Sports Complex, Egis Batiments International, in his cabinet yesterday June 13, 2017.

The Olembe Sports Complex will host the opening ceremony of the 32nd edition of the African Cup of Nations in 2019. Speaking at the audience, Marc Vallée, Africa Director, Egis Batiments International said the purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the level of work already done at the Olembe construction site and a friendly meeting as well as ensure that all should go the right way for the project.

He said the Egis Batiments International has doubled its efforts to ensure that the project meets the set deadline. He explained that the company has more than 150 workers from Piccini Company, Egis Batiments International has also mobilised 40 workers and the company is currently doing the back-filling for preparing the camp and the land which is about 80 per cent. He said the company is also preparing the concrete phase for the foundation.

He said the challenge of the project is to get ready for January 2019 and all the teams from Egis Batiments International, Piccini and the State are concentrating to meet the challenge. He said the project has moved from the design phase to the execution phase. “We are forced to mobilise our efforts to meet the challenge.

We are in the same boat with every one and we will work to meet this challenge together,” he said. He assured the minister that the project will be completed before January 2019.

Minister Bidoung Mkpatt assured the delegation of the continuous support from the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education as they carry out their task. The Olembe Sports Complex will be one of the world class sports amenities: a 60,000-seater covered stadium, two training centres, a man-made lake, a gymnasium, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts as well as a hotel complex and several shopping areas. The Italian Piccini Group is responsible for designing and building the complex and Egis has secured the project management and works surveillance contract for a 27-month period.

Cameroon Tribune