Onana commits future to Ajax until 2021

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has committed his future to Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam until June 2021.

The 21-year-old made 32 league appearances this season as Ajax narrowly finished second behind champions Feyenoord.

He joined Ajax in 2015 from Barcelona, having found his way to the famous La Masia academy through a link with the Samuel Eto’o football foundation in Cameroon..

His form this season has been instrumental in Ajax’s journey to the Europa League final where they will play Manchester United on 24 May in Stockholm.

“I feel at home at Ajax and in the Netherlands. Now I want to win great prizes with this great club.” he told the club’s official website.

Onana made his first team debut for the four-time European champions on 20 August 2016 against Willem II.

The former youth international is yet to make his senior international debut for five-time African champions Cameroon.

He was one of seven players to snub this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

BBC