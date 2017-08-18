One killed as Cameroon landslide washes away homes

APA – Douala (Cameroon) At least one person has died and about 20 homes washed away in a landslide in Menji, a village in southwestern Cameroon, following heavy rain, sources have told APA.

The municipal authorities of the local department also reported that about ten plantations and several bridges that connected the locality with the rest of the country have been destroyed.

The area felt like a ghost village as almost all the residents fled their homes.

“People settled by the mountainous area were taken by surprise by the landslide caused by torrential rains that fell on the locality” a police investigative report indicates.

According to local residents, the debris from the landslide caused a local river to burst its banks, destroying the 14 bridges that connected the village to other localities, while sand and rocks flattened nearly 20 homes and classrooms.

Fortunately for residents, they were able to leave their homes and the entire area after they were alerted to the danger by a strong tremor.

However, the chief of the neighborhood, Joseph Okalem who was seated by a cocoa tree at the time of the disaster was not so lucky.

He was killed but his body is yet to be found.

