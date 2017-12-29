Opposition candidate Weah wins Liberian presidential run-off: electoral body

MONROVIA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) — The candidate of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) George Weah has taken the lead in Liberia’s presidential run-off election, the country’s electoral body said on Thursday.
With 98.1 percent of the vote counted, Weah came far ahead with 61.5 percent, while his rival, incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai is trailing behind with 38.5 percent, head of the National Election Commission Jerome Korkoya told reporters.
Weah, a former soccer star, had won 14 out of Liberia’s 15 counties in Tuesday’s run-off, Korkoya said.
The electoral commission said turnout in Tuesday’s race stood at 56 percent and that final results of the election will be announced on Friday.
Didn`t read that ballot boxes disappeared, then appeared and were filled with ballots.
Money was not mentioned and chiefs did not magu magu etc. That, is why he won.
But in Cameroon, they are in for another round of Wahala.
Bravo George Weah! Liberia can use some fresh blood.
Congrats Mr George. As a former Tonerre Kalara striker, you have done well to take your people and legacy to another stride while another TKC obnoxious boot licking striker Roger Milla has his head stuck in King Biya’s butt, begging for change as he answers Oui Patron left right centre. Those from rival club Connon Younde like Rigobert Song are now CPDM campaign managers as the ones less fortunate to get their hands stuck in the cookie jar like Mfede Louis and Benjamin Massing are dying like flies. No proper sanitary health care to take care of erstwhile stars that brought so much joy to many in the prime of their playing days. You won’t imagine Mfede died of preventable Tuberculosis. That’s the state of Cameroon now Mr George. And Biya is still president running to win again in 2018.
Competition is good, isn’t it? If politics could ease off just a little, and give competition a chance – in education, in sports, in the free market place, in the workforce, and even in politics. Competition brings out the best in people.
Congrats president elect Weah.