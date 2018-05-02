Home / Business / Orange Cameroon commits to the digitalization of public universities in Cameroon

Orange Cameroon commits to the digitalization of public universities in Cameroon

May 2, 2018 4 Comments

Business in Cameroon | Orange Cameroon commits to the digitalization of Cameroon’s public universities. In that regard, the minister of higher education Jacques Fame Ndongo and Frédéric Debord, the company’s managing director, signed a framework agreement on April 27, 2018 in Yaoundé I university’s conference hall.

Frédéric Debord
In the framework of that agreement, Orange will provide innovative and sound digital solutions to the seven public universities.

According to the ministry of higher education, these solutions will help meet the objectives set by Cameroon’s president by distributing laptops to students. These objectives are namely distance learning and a better appreciation of ICT.

Orange Cameroon will also help these training institutions manage their fees with its mobile money service, Orange Money. The operator also wants to be involved in the students’ training and support innovation by providing experts, professional exchanges and internship opportunities.

4 comments

  1. John Dinga
    May 2, 2018 at 05:59

    Bollore, Orange, who next on the line of scramble as Cameroon Nationals look on?

    Reply
  2. bah acho
    May 2, 2018 at 07:45

    war will be economic in our time.if a country does not have powerful industries as instrument of war to oppose to its enemies.it has practically no chance,infact it is defeated before fighting.
    the more they vote leaders in and out every four or five years,the more thier economic situation gets worse.
    senegal is a good example of this vicious cercle.after voting in and out more than five leaders in the last 50 years.its economy is not even half of vietnams 250 billion economy.yet no elections are held in vietnam?
    we may then ask whether elections make people foolish?

    Reply
    • bobodiouf
      May 2, 2018 at 12:11

      Vietnam has a population of 92 millions whereas Senegal has only 15 millions. Comparing the size of the economy without taking the population into account is hazardous. Additionally, Vietnam benefits from its proximity with countries like China, Japan, S. Korea, Singapore, etc. whereas. Whether a country is dictatorship or a democracy, the economy can only perform well if there is a clear economic policy. That’s unfortunately a rare commodity in Africa. Most leaders think that the only way to get rich is to pay a foreign company to extract your mineral resources and give you the money. That’s a very lazy approach that creates no job. Vietnam on the other hand makes sure all its pupils gets the sharpest STEM skills and positions itself as an outsourcing alternative to both China and India.

      Reply
  3. joshua
    May 2, 2018 at 09:26

    After tapping from the struggling young generation, they are left with such
    options as bendskin riders and a target group for abductions, rapings, false
    imprisonments, disappearances, killings etc etc.
    Any challenges as to why this is happening, falls on deaf ears and sealed lips.
    And laws on terrorism and long prison terms, suddenly emerge.

    Reply

