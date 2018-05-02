Orange Cameroon commits to the digitalization of public universities in Cameroon

Business in Cameroon | Orange Cameroon commits to the digitalization of Cameroon’s public universities. In that regard, the minister of higher education Jacques Fame Ndongo and Frédéric Debord, the company’s managing director, signed a framework agreement on April 27, 2018 in Yaoundé I university’s conference hall.

In the framework of that agreement, Orange will provide innovative and sound digital solutions to the seven public universities.

According to the ministry of higher education, these solutions will help meet the objectives set by Cameroon’s president by distributing laptops to students. These objectives are namely distance learning and a better appreciation of ICT.

Orange Cameroon will also help these training institutions manage their fees with its mobile money service, Orange Money. The operator also wants to be involved in the students’ training and support innovation by providing experts, professional exchanges and internship opportunities.