Orange Cameroon required to deploy 4G around the sites of AFCON 2019 by May 2019

Business in Cameroon | By May 2019, Orange Cameroon should have deployed 4G network at all the sites, which should host the AFCON 2019 organized by Cameroon. This is stipulated in the technical specifications handed to the operator after the amendment to its concession agreement was signed on April 9, 2018.

Apart from this prescription, Orange Cameroon is required to deploy the said network in all the 10 regions’ chief towns, in university zones, around areas with significant economic activities (ports for instance) and in regions with more than 10,000 inhabitants by 2030.

For the time being, Orange Cameroon has already deployed the 4G network around 36% of its sites in Cameroon. According to internal sources, it is also modernizing its equipment so as to be able to hasten the deployment of the 3G and 4G.