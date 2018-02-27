Panic at Fecafoot as Fifa starts auditing mission

Journal du Cameroun | It could be the start of a long drama unfolding at the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot after experts from an international firm began auditing the body’s finances.

The firm, hired by the World’s football governing body FIFA, started its work at Fecafoot on Monday and is set to audit the records between 2013-2017.

Thus they are set to audit how Joseph Owona’s normalisation committee managed affairs at the helmn of Fecafoot as well as the Tombi A Roko Sidiki regime.

The auditors coincidentally started work on Monday, the same date a delegation from FIFA arrived Cameroon to discuss the situation of the Dieudonné Happi-led normalisation committee.

The delegation is composed of Veron McLellen, Director of Fifa’s Development, Africa and the Carribeans as well as Mr. Luca NICOLA, Manager FIFA Member Associations.

The delegation will meet with the Minister of Sports and Physical Education Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpatt on Tuesday to discuss and assess the normalization committee’s work so far and avenues of a possible extension.

To that effect, a press conference is scheduled to hold after the meeting in Yaoundé where the mission is set to announce the fate of the Normalization committee whose mandate is expected to end on Wednesday February 28.