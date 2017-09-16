Home / English / Paris to provide CFA43.9 mln for migrants’ rehabilitation

APA – Yaoundé (Cameroon) At least twelve business start-ups have been approved and will be funded by the French Office of Immigration and Integration (OFII) to the tune of over CFA43.9 million to rehabilitate returning migrants, APA learned Saturday from the French Embassy in Yaounde.

The approved projects, made up of very small enterprises (TPE), concern the fields of agriculture, livestock, poultry farming, services and trade.

Responsible for the implementation of the French policy of repatriating and rehabilitating returnees in Cameroon and Central Africa, OFII offers aid for social reintegration, reintegration through employment and through the setting up of TPE.

APAnews

