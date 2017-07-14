As part of reining in State costs, Cameroon wants to make efficient use of its purchase of administrative vehicles

The 2018 Cameroonian State budget will be impacted by the reining in of State expenditures. Indeed, in his circular elaborating this budget, the President of the Republic tackles certain items of expenditure, whose cutback should contribute to achieving substantial economies.

This will be the case, for example, in the purchase of administrative vehicles, an activity that has become almost unrestricted, and which gobbles up hundreds of billions of FCfa each year.

In order to reverse this trend, in the budget preparation circular signed last June, Paul Biya specifies “that in order to ensure a better control of expenditures linked to the acquisition of vehicles, particular attention will henceforth be given to the reduction in appropriations for the procurement of new vehicles and the streamlining of their allocation”.

Incidentally, we recall that this is not the first time that expenditures linked to the acquisition of administrative vehicles attracts the attention of the highest authorities in the country. Official bans on the purchase of new vehicles have even often been endured by certain administrations.

A minister in charge of the management of the State’s assets, who persisted in wanting to put order in the management of State property and vehicles, ended up being dismissed.

Business in Cameroon