Pastor talks to ‘God’ on the phone during church service [+video]

1 min ago Leave a comment

‘I actually have a direct line which I can call Him on and get instructions on how to proceed,’ he has been quoted as saying.

In an interview with Zimbabwean news site H-Metro, the pastor, also known as Pastor Talent, said he did not understand why people were surprised about his actions, further claiming to have a direct number to God.

“I have a direct channel, actually I have His number and I can call Him when need arises. It is possible to talk to God; why would you doubt that I got a call from Him? I actually have a direct line which I can call Him on and get instructions on how to proceed. I got this when I was praying and I heard a voice telling me to call direct,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly said he would make the numbers available to the public when the time was right.

