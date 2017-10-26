Paul Biya appoints staff in Cameroon embassies abroad

President Paul Biya, has signed a decree appointing new heads of communication services in different embassies of Cameroon in Europe, America and the Middle East.

The decree read over state radio on October 24, states that President Biya, appointed new communication officers to Cameroon’s embassies in Belgium, Great Britain, France, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Going by the decree, Biya recalled Nkong Wilfried Makoge, chief of communications at the High Commission in Britain. He was replaced by Loh Guillaume Kimbi, previously in service at the Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV.

In France, former TV news anchor Zakiatou Boubakary was appointed communication assistant replacing Sylvestre Onana, who was promoted to head of the embassy’s communications.

The decree also appointed Yem Henry Kiseh, as head of communication at the Embassy of Cameroon in Brussels (Belgium). Henry Kiseh was formerly Boyo Communications Delegate.

In the same light, Jacquie Ngam Balon, who was Communication delegate for Fako, was appointed Communications Officer at the Cameroon Embassy in Washington, DC, USA.

Journal du Cameroun