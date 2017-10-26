Paul Biya appoints staff in Cameroon embassies abroad

President Paul Biya, has signed a decree appointing new heads of communication services in different embassies of Cameroon in Europe, America and the Middle East.
The decree read over state radio on October 24, states that President Biya, appointed new communication officers to Cameroon’s embassies in Belgium, Great Britain, France, the United States and Saudi Arabia.
Going by the decree, Biya recalled Nkong Wilfried Makoge, chief of communications at the High Commission in Britain. He was replaced by Loh Guillaume Kimbi, previously in service at the Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV.
In France, former TV news anchor Zakiatou Boubakary was appointed communication assistant replacing Sylvestre Onana, who was promoted to head of the embassy’s communications.
The decree also appointed Yem Henry Kiseh, as head of communication at the Embassy of Cameroon in Brussels (Belgium). Henry Kiseh was formerly Boyo Communications Delegate.
In the same light, Jacquie Ngam Balon, who was Communication delegate for Fako, was appointed Communications Officer at the Cameroon Embassy in Washington, DC, USA.
please appoint Pinguiss or Mbappe as your ambassadors of hate, ethnocentrism, bigotry and off course thievery it is in their DNA. Gorilla ‘s from the east what a bunch of low life ‘s that will go down in history as the debasement of a nations. Hahahaha.
A communication Director at the Commission on Bilingualism and Multiculturalism will not be a bad thing. The members of this misplaced priority project have been earning astronomical salaries for no work done. The Communication Director might enlighten the taxpayers about the cost-benefit of this commission.
Well said Dali Dali. That is a great idea.
President appointing communication directors?? Why not minister? I fear this pa.Soon he will appoint headmasters in primary schools
The communication people will soon be more powerfull than the Embassador. Just like Government Delegates appointed frpm Yaounde are more powerful than the Mayor of Urban counciles in cameroon elected by thr people. Why can the Embassador not apoint his own Team?