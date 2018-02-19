Paul Biya, Cameroon’s Roaming President

OCCRP | In October 2016, when an overloaded train derailed in the small town of Eseka, killing over 75 people, Biya was on a “brief private visit to Europe” which is how his office refers to his regular jaunts to Geneva. The president only returned from Switzerland two days after the catastrophe, finally voicing his condolences on the airport tarmac.
A year later, Biya was away on another “private” visit to Switzerland when protests broke out in western Cameroon over marginalization of the English-speaking minority population. He didn’t return for another three weeks. While he was away, his security forces violently repressed demonstrators, setting off what has since become a simmering guerilla war.
The 85-year-old Biya has led his West African nation since 1982, winning four elections by sometimes improbably huge margins (while being accused by the opposition and observers of massive fraud).
His country’s citizens have become increasingly frustrated with his repeated absences.
An investigation supported by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) gathered information about the president’s travels from 35 years of editions of the daily government paper, the Cameroon Tribune. They show that, over that time, Biya has spent at least four-and-a-half years on his “brief private visits.” This total excludes official trips, which add up to an additional year. In some years, like 2006 and 2009, Biya has spent a third of the year out of the country.
These calculations are conservative because some editions of the Tribune are hard to find, and archives in Cameroon, France, and the United States have gaps in their collections that span several years.
The president is not in
Cameroon is a low income country: A quarter of its 23 million citizens earn less than US$ 2 a day farming or hustling small jobs. The average life expectancy is under 60. In hopes of a better life, many of the country’s youths set off for Europe illegally in precarious vessels. Some are among the over 3,000 migrants who drowned in the Mediterranean in 2017.
Like them, the president seems to prefer a life in Europe. But the similarities stop there.
Biya’s official salary is modest (reportedly just $271 per month, plus bonuses), but he travels and lives abroad in luxury — thanks, at least in part, to his country’s taxpayers. According to Cameroonian political scientist Achille Mbembe, nobody really knows what he does on his frequent trips to Geneva, although speculation ranges from hospital treatments to shopping sprees.
While his palace in Yaoundé is rumored to be luxurious, Biya prefers to spend a large portion of his “private trips” at the five-star Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva, which offers a swimming pool and striking views of Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc.
He does not travel alone. His wife Chantal, renowned for her gravity-defying hairdos, accompanies him on nearly every trip, as does an entourage of up to 50 people that includes ministers, bodyguards, butlers, and various other staff.
One of Biya’s closest confidants, Joseph Fouda, a military officer and special advisor, has accompanied him on at least 86 trips, amounting to more than three years of travel since 1993. He prefers a room on a top floor of the Intercontinental. Another close confidant, Martin Belinga Eboutou, 78, has spent nearly three years travelling with the president starting in 1987, when he was Cameroon’s ambassador to Morocco. Eboutou soon became a fixture on Biya’s journeys as his chief of protocol, and later as director of the president’s Civil Cabinet.
According to reporters’ conservative calculations — based on publically available hotel room prices and a compilation of entourage lists — the total hotel bill of Biya and his colleagues for one stay at Intercontinental, adds up to around $40,000 per day. At that rate, the cost of all of the president’s private trips (1,645 days in total) would add up to about $65 million since he came to power — and that’s not counting food, entertainment, and the rental of a private plane. The president’s office did not comment on this issue.
The president attempted to buy a brand new private jet in 2004, but his staff reportedly cut corners on the deal, buying a defective plane covered by a fresh coat of paint that nearly crashed on its first flight. Since then, the president has chartered at least several private aircraft, including a luxury jet formerly owned by the government of Kazakhstan. Used for regular journeys, such a plane would be large enough to carry some 300 passengers, but for an elite clientele it has been fitted with amenities such as full-size beds and an office, and seats about 60 people.
Travel by chartered plane isn’t cheap. Invoices from 2010 apparently sent by a company called CS Aviation to Director of the President’s Biya Civil Cabinet, and reviewed by OCCRP, bill the Civil Cabinet nearly $855,000 for one round trip for 50 passengers from Yaoundé to Geneva and back. Other invoices show that, in 2013, the plane was kept on standby for two weeks at a daily cost of nearly $157,000. The company did not reply to reporters’ requests for comment.
At these rates, the cost of Biya’s flights since he came to power could add up to at least $117 million.
It is not clear how much of the president’s travel money comes from the part of the national budget allocated to his office, which totaled $104 million in 2018.
According to the International Monetary Fund, more than $300 million of the revenue of Cameroon’s national oil company in 2017 was not accounted for. The president has oversight over the company, whose oil sales, according to a leaked US diplomatic cable published by WikiLeaks, have historically been used as a slush fund.
According to Transparency International, Cameroon is one of the world’s most corrupt countries, ranking 145th out of 176 countries on its Corruption Perception Index.
Who pays, who plays
Cameroonians pay in other ways for the president’s jaunts abroad. Every time he returns to Yaoundé, his motorcade crosses the whole capital from Nsimalen International Airport to his home, the Unity Palace. A dozen gleaming cars, including an ambulance, whizz through the streets. To ensure a smooth journey, traffic is blocked on the main roads, at times for the whole day.
Snipers are positioned on top of buildings. Taciturn soldiers in green camouflage stand at every corner with assault rifles slung over their bulletproof vests. Cars, motorbikes and pedestrians are forbidden from crossing, and so huge traffic jams pile up against both sides of blocked avenues. The city’s yellow taxis must spend the day parked, earning no revenue.
Urban legends circulate about these grand displays, like the one about a bride and groom who ended up stuck, separated by the president’s motorcade, on opposite sides of an avenue. When the president passes, the city stops breathing.
President Biya’s party, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, arranges for crowds to line the closed streets and cheer for the president. But Florian Ngimbis, a Cameroonian blogger, says that Biya’s trips are seen not just as lavish outlays, “but very much also as a kind of contempt for the Cameroonian people.”
Those few Cameroonians who have the most reason to cheer Biya’s return are the dancers and musicians paid to perform on the tarmac when his plane lands. One drummer, afraid to have his name appear in this article, remembers earning $60 a few years ago: “We didn’t complain… we could drink beers for three days.” Nonetheless, says the drummer, security concerns have trumped the thirst for pomp and ceremony lately, and fewer musicians are being invited.
Decrees upon departure
When Biya lands in Yaoundé, he also meets his government — at the airport. Formal ministerial councils are organized infrequently, every year or two at the most. But while Biya has used public funds to sustain a bureaucracy of 65 ministers and state secretaries, he mostly governs by decree or through a handful of laws sped through a rubber-stamp parliament.
Biya signs a flurry of acts between each of his trips. For example, in 2017, he signed a dozen laws — the entire legal output for that year – in a couple of days. It took him just three days to sign the entire year’s decrees.
According to Mbembe, the Cameroonian political scientist, Biya’s decrees mostly nominate civil servants to certain positions rather than directing any substantial course in policy.
“His way of exercising power is to not decide,” Mbembe said in a phone interview, “nobody knows what Biya thinks, or what he’ll do… everything can be changed from one day to the next”. He has become a “ghostly figure” leaving civil servants without direction. According to Mbembe, the unpredictability allows Biya to instil a fear of retribution in his ruling apparatus, as well as hopes of nominations to positions rendered lucrative by corruption.
It’s a system that has kept everyone in check for 35 years — including those with ambition to take over power. But it could lead to a chaotic vacuum when the 85-year old president passes – whether he’s in his West African homeland or in a luxury hotel room far overseas.
With reporting from: Christian Locka (Cameroon), Félix Cyriaque Ebolé Bola (Cameroon), Marie Maurisse (Switzerland), Vlad Lavrov (Kazakhstan)
This story is part of the Global Anti-Corruption Consortium, a partnership between OCCRP and Transparency International. For more information, click here.
Hmmmm!!! Even me shuttling between Bambili and Bamenda have never reached or beaten Biya’s record to Geneva. this man dung enjoy ye sef ohhh! When he dies he should be burried in Switzerland. He does’s like Cameroon. At this juncture,we don’t need him or these statistics anymore. we will soon be a NATION on our own.May the Lord be Praised.
One is pushed by such publication, to continue thinking that there is fire in Etoudi
and the smoke seems to be licking out.
Well, anyone is free to think differently, but the truth is finding it`s way out gradually
by the day, considering what we had been told long ago, that nothing can be hidden
under this sun.
Even when the clock stops, it will be right at least once. tChiroma the boy, seems to
have had times these few days. But surely, he is going to say something very
important soon. It will surely start like this: Fellow Camroonians, dear compatriots …
…………………… In a case like this, it is not said that if wishes were horses, ……….
Just the end game. Only stones, that don`t worry about the end game. Perhaps,
reason why it keeps quiet where it is.
Interesting. Very interesting following the money!
The majority have become paralyzed against a man who has used the nation as his private bank. They believe in a fake election to continue to legitimize a man who really only likes the fact that he can use Cameroonian wealth for himself and the rest is contempt.
The minority Anglophones have always know and that is why they continue to fight with blood such castrations of their citizens by this man and his government.
The majority in Togo has decided to ask their problem Fauro to go, the majority in Cameroon are instead wasting all of their energy in killing and silencing the minority Anglophones who are fighting this problem Biya in their own way.
Death is the only solution the majority is praying for, but we pray Biya makes it to 100yrs so he can continue to destroy Cameroon
All that luxurious life to fatten the flesh for the worms. How ecclesiastically prophetic and correct that powerful strong dictators commanding so much power will end up beneath the earth to be consumed by the weakest of creation – worms.
Legacy is all we have especially when our lifetime is insignificant when compared to the beginning till now.
300 million $ in one year 2017 which is less than a quarter past ,missing …if the IMF has such clear statistics why arnt they following where it went to and reporting it …transparently,they have responsibility like everyone else imaterial of which contry was non complient (weather its true or not ,im suprised any entity has to produce the books less than three months into the following year ) to their minimmum reporting standards .This discrepency is given two sentances in this report.
An extra comment on IMF results on 2015,2014,2013 and 2012 when oil prices were alot higher would of been useful.
The imf is the arm of the French government and will go at any length to secure the man protecting their interests. World political corruption. How did a country that never won any war became a permanent member of th security council?
DTF @The IMF cannot cherry pick what it reports and does not report nowadays ,neither can the banking sector which is obviously connected to the IMF ,i dont get a security council connection in this pure monitering complience on finacial issues …State recipts are state incomes and their buiseness is to regulate good governence no matter who is politicaly in power .
Switzerland must mean different things to different persons. Albert Schweitzer, Na Weber, Basel Mission, etc touched so many hearts/lives in a tender way.
And then came Zuricher Kreditbank and its discreet affiliates in the Caribbean, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Isle of Man, Bahamas, Nassau, Luan, Acapulco, where secrecy is prized (secret name, secret ID, secret password) for the uber-rich and their fugitive money that has no country. Yes, these havens fund corporations, trusts, kayaking, snorkeling, scuba diving, swimming, beauty pageants. Kristine Lagarde of IMF?
Belatedly President Barack Obama tried through FACA (Foreign Accounts Compliance Act) of 2010 to forge information sharing with the banks involved but got only lip service, thanks to America’s own reluctance to play by the rules.
The IMF and World Bank are aware of how Biya squanders taxpayers money.
That notwithstanding, they granted LRC the status of Highly Indebted Poor Country ( HIPC ).
The reason is easy to understand:
Biya is a puppet of France and by extension the capitalist countries. Biya has sold his own country to those financial predators. As a Quid pro quo, Biya has been allowed to remain in power ad infinitum as long as they could continue to exploit our natural resources with impunity.
It is common knowledge that the source of most of the money squandered by Biya and his gang is Ndian in Southern Cameroons. No wonder, Biya has declared an UNWINNABLE WAR on the peaceful people of SC. He does not want to loose control over Ndian oil. Without Ndian oil he cannot have the money to squander.
@ Mvomeka, That is why we should be smart about fighting this guy. Separation will never happen as he is supported by the world powers which we can’t defeat in a war. The only reasonable solution is for all Cameroonians to come together and form one force and fight back. That is how the Burkinabes ousted their dictator. The Europeans can’t send their forces to exterminate a whole nation but it’s easier for them to exterminate one part of a divided nation they consider a threat like what the U.S. did to the Sunnis in Iraq. Let’s put aside the hate of our fellow Cameroonians because of who speaks what foreign language and form one strong opposition against Biya in the forthcoming elections. If Biya rigs the election again, we can then all go to the streets and ask for his resignation.
The Bamilekes had tried the tactics you secessionists are using today (guerrilla warfare) but ended up with their people being slaughtered in thousands by Ahidjo and his French masters.
This 2018, 2017 was very successful. Maquisard head chopping won’t work today. Take care of the timber trucks, and oil, talk to Kagame and see victory.
What we want to see is an active Francophone community coming out en masse to get rid of this parasite, instead of criticising Ambazonia and yet doing nothing about the Biya problem.
What these dead beat, and lily livered bastards like the pathetic Bamilike scum, @Bobjazz, do not realize is that a rotten and entrenched system of political ruse as exist in LRC will always find ways to self preserve, and perpetuate, irrespective of who is in command. Hence, the old saying “The king is dead, long live the king.” The examples of countries with similar rot like Togo, Gabon, and Egypt are cautionary pointers. Who would have witnessed such a mindless exhibition of ostentation at the expense of inept tax payers as the case with the Beti imbecile and not seek the same?
We now know why a frightened crook like Agbor(Bad luck) was well treated during his staged “detention” (orientation) and why he now spars for his own share of the political spoil through this federation crap.
@ eyallow the francophones were supporting the protest of Balla and the lawyers against the marginalization of anglophones by the Biya regime until the secessionists hijacked the protest promoting hatred of francophones and calling for separation to form their so called Ambazonia republic. You can’t support somebody who hates you abi. You can’t have it both ways. You hate them and want to separate from them and at the same time surprised they are not supporting you. Are you guys confused or what?
@Bobjazz
If Francophone Cameroon had really come in with its true numerical strength all of this would be history, don’t you think? And why would you amalgamate without specifying the quality, date and time of such Francophone support? Would Lele L’Afrique, Okalia Bilai and Ntone Ntone constitute some of the Francophone support?
Biya or no Biya, the Anglophone Question will be resolved this time around come rain come shine.
In my opinion, there are only two options on the table:
1. A FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON, made up of two states of equal status, i.e. Southern Cameroons, and la Republique du Cameroun, as defined in UNGA Resolution 1608 of April, 21, 1961 was NEVER implemented.
OR
2. Separation of the two states in the informal union.
Biya can NEVER EVER use the military to sustain a “one and indivisible” LRC.
Sudan , the USSR, Serbia, Ethiopia, Indonesia, etc have all tried what Biya is doing but failed woefully. Biya will also fail “pants on fire” if he continues to vow that the FORM OF THE STATE is a NO-GO-AREA.
It is imbecile nonsense to compare the Anglophone struggle with that of the Bamilikis.
The reason is simple: both struggles are different in international law.
The liberation struggle of Southern Cameroonians is considered as a SEPARATION while that of the Bamilikes was considered as a SECESSION.
The Bamilikis were part of LRC before the latter had her independence in 1960. The land of the Bamilikis is therefore considered as an integral part of LRC as per the UN charter. If the Bamilikis want to leave LRC, they can only do that by SECESSION.
SC was NOT part of LRC before the latter had her independence in 1960. Southern Cameroons can therefore only be considered as an integral part of LRC, if and only if, LRC and SC have respected Article 102 of the UN charter.
It is foolish and a manipulation of the facts for the GOC to refer to Southern Cameroonians as SECESSIONISTS. They are SEPARATISTS.
this is really sad
LAND OF PROMISE, LAND OF GLORY
THY WELFARE WE WILL WIN, from these beti terrorists
@ Mvomeka Please don’t deceive people by including all anglophones as part of your hate organization. The majority of anglophones don’t support your separatist movement. I didn’t see people take to the streets in protest of your leader Ayuk being arrested. They are going about their business. Cameroon will never ever be separated because of a British fabrication called Southern Cameroon. After Biya eradicates your distraction, Cameroonians will come together and get rid of the Biya regime and sort out their differences as the Rwandans did. We may even get rid of the English and French languages and there will be no anglophone or francophone if that is what it takes to solve our problem.
@ Manyaka76. Stop reasoning like a child. your separatist organisation cannot fight the Biya regime and the French. If your organization continues with its foolishness, they will soon be wiped out by the Biya regime and the French just like the Shia and the Americans did to the Sunnis in Iraq. Your organization has already been labelled a terrorist organization and trust me the French have control over the western media. Don’t let hate and inferiority complex take over your f’cking brain. You like the word Manyaka but hate the Douala people because they are francophones. (inferiority complex go kill wuna). You can’t destroy a country because you feel inferior towards a fellow Cameroonian who speaks the French man’s language.
The Absentee Landlord or Lion-Man Knows that his days are Numbers! The same wind that Blow on Zu,ma, Robert Mongabe and others will sweep him away possibly while is in Switzerland enjoying tax-money!
Where are the proponents of the one and indivisible Cameroun? Quite ironic that they usually have nothing to contribute to the conversation when it comes to Biya’s exploitation of their country as he sees fit. Could this be because they are beneficiaries of Biya’s incompetence?
Has it come to a tribal song? Well you larepublicans can decide for yourselves in your country how you want to continue. We don Lep wuna.
Buea here we come