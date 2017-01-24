Paul Biya creates commission to reinforce bilingualism

The President of the Republic, H.E. Paul Biya has signed a decree establishing a National Commission of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism in Cameroon.
Abreviated as NCFPBM the new body created this 23rd January 2017 will be referred to as The Commission.
It will be made up of 15 members to be headed by a Chairperson seconded by a Vice Chairperson.
The Commission will be placed under the direct authority of the President of the Republic.
The body has been created to maintain peace, consolidate national unity and enhance the People’s willingness to live together.
As an advisory body with financial autonomy, The Commission will monitor the implementation of the constitutional provision that establishes English and French as two equal languages.
It will receive petitions against the non compliance, reporting and giving an opinion to the President of the Republic on issues of Bilingualism.
Its members shall be Cameroonians who are competent of moral rectitude, intellectually honest and patriotic. They will be appointed for a period of five years renewable.
The Commission shall be assisted by a General Secretariat comprising the Administrative and Technical Services and managed by a Secretary General. He will be appointed by the President of the Republic.
CRTV
Better late than never. What happens to those who arrogantly say “Je ne comprends pas votre anglais-la”?
And what happens to the detainees?
Alway Commissions without actions, CONAC is only inprisoning political opponents but unable to recover stollen money. This are the last roar Ida dying lion, I went through the decree it contains no substance. The strike action has proven that the pen, heart and a conviction is stronger and more powerful than guns . Long live southern Cameroon .
An idiot of a president. Resign and let a younger brain do the job. How does this solve the problem faced by the southern cameroonians. You have said nothing about the resolution of lawyers and teachers cries, but rushing to form a bilingual commission made up of 14 old alzheimer patients of french speaking cameroon with 1 english speaking cameroonian who is a traitor like atanga nji. How then have you solved the strike and unrest of southern cameroon. Nothing about your ideas will work mr old brain. WE ARE OUT OF YOUR CURSE.
This guy Biya is a clown big clown.We already have all that in our constitution that you and your tribe have never respected.You have been changing the constitution around as if it was an old converse pair of sneakers. You are waking up a little too late. No english speaking Cameroonian will ever trust you.You have exhausted your gymnastical turns and gotten stiff.We the Southern Cameroonians will resist your injustices that have become law.
Honnestly another Biya tactics to stray away from the problem at hand. He has yet to opening speak about the problem we are facing in Cameroon yet he finds it fit to instruct his barbaric soldiers to keep performing random arrest and torture on people exercising their civil rights of peaceful protests and revendications for freedom. I see France is instructing and controlling u Mr. ex-president, yes ex cos ur days are numbered.
why is Biya signing laws and decrees which he cannot respect , what is a Supreme Court judge doing in detention , the first person to violate the fake constitution of Cameroon is Biya .
hahhahahahahs sahhh this country will never seize to amaze one..firstly it’s a country where a minister drafts a law in his office to make certain groups illegal whereas all laws must past through parliament before implementation.
Now this ‘confusion’ ehhh I mean commission…h ahahah what a JOKE!!!!
It’s now obvious that this Pa has run out of ideas. It’s either he’s living in another universe or simply refusing to accept reality. What has a useless commission got to do with the issue at stake? I sometimes find it hard to believe that this man has all his faculties intact. What else will one call a president whose house is on fire and rather trying to quench the fire, goes rat hunting.
Some people say he’s surrounded by bad advisers who refuse to tell him the truth; I beg to disagree. He’s a normal human being who simply wants to exalt himself as a god. Otherwise, how can one explain the fact that with all the trouble brewing in West Cameroon, he has simply refused to displace himself to the area to meet and discuss with the people on the way forward. Pride they say goes before a mighty fall. I understand that age is a big factor. Where I come from, we don’t only respect the elderly, we honour them. I thank the president for all his years of service to the Nation. It’s just natural to feel tired and exhausted doing the same thing for 35 years or 60 years some say. Why not stand down for fresh ideas? That’s the problem. Why do you want to hang on even when I sense the lack of common sense in all your acts.
Too late Hewett, Biya is really confused. he doesn’t get it yet, i think. he is moving backward why we are too far ahead of him. biya has been in Power since 1975, first as PM and then as President. it is during his dying days that he sees Bilingualism as important. When will he study then speak English?. What a shame. Biya’ has been fooled too long by the likes of Atanga Njie, Fame Ndongo, Laurant Esso, Mafany Musonge, etc. Too late for him Please Mr Biya, if you don’t get it well, ask the consortium, ask the Teachers, ask the lawyers, ask MoRSC ask the people of Southern Cameroons and you will know what they want. Please go and do your home work well.
Southern Cameroon is now a moving train. Like a volcano. Nothing can stop us. That Gaullist Policy in Africa “take this or you leave all” accompanied by creating a “red-under-the-bed-scare” has gone too far. Don’t wait until our wretch gets right at Etoudi, or else, You will be heading to Your Nephew’s Kim Jeong Un kingdom of doom, where, 150 mad dongs, are ready to devastate even the wildest of lionesses from the jungle. You are warned for the last time.
This are the last kicks of a dying of horse.
You are on your way to the international court of justice.
Mr Biya this problemt is more than a language issue, it is a style of life we are claiming, from educational, legal, local governments etc which should be done and practice in english, English is the merchanism to deliver what we requesting it is not bilingualism we are requesting, if it was just about language, that is not a problems because more than over 80% of NW & SW are bilingual.
Our system has been invaded by anglo Bamies and Bassa who ran from persecution and took refuge in NW $ SW, the most unfortunate thing about it is that, when this anglo bamis or bassas rise to prominents they no longer associate/identify with NW & SW, one good example is Honorable Betto of Tiko who claimed his Bassa identity when he was voted parliamentarian of Tiko, Of recent (2011) one was nominated to oversee the implimentation of the freetrade zone in Cameroon, once nominated they nolonger indentify with NW $ SW, thus speaking english is not the problem because we have some frogs who speak english perfectly but they are sheep in wolve clothing.