Paul Biya creates commission to reinforce bilingualism

The President of the Republic, H.E. Paul Biya has signed a decree establishing a National Commission of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism in Cameroon.
Abreviated as NCFPBM the new body created this 23rd January 2017 will be referred to as The Commission.
It will be made up of 15 members to be headed by a Chairperson seconded by a Vice Chairperson.
The Commission will be placed under the direct authority of the President of the Republic.
The body has been created to maintain peace, consolidate national unity and enhance the People’s willingness to live together.
As an advisory body with financial autonomy, The Commission will monitor the implementation of the constitutional provision that establishes English and French as two equal languages.
It will receive petitions against the non compliance, reporting and giving an opinion to the President of the Republic on issues of Bilingualism.
Its members shall be Cameroonians who are competent of moral rectitude, intellectually honest and patriotic. They will be appointed for a period of five years renewable.
The Commission shall be assisted by a General Secretariat comprising the Administrative and Technical Services and managed by a Secretary General. He will be appointed by the President of the Republic.
CRTV
Dead man in a dead cave with dead ideas! Over 30 years of hell with this man at the helm. Even God has passed a decree in heaven commissioning all his angels and saints to exempt cameroonians from hell for they have already had enough of it on earth through this scary movie of a man!
Biya knows exactly what West CAmeroonians want n he also knows that their concerns and cries are legitimate. The issue is, Biya is hamstrung by France n d Beti/Ewondo hardliners around him who are keen on maintaining d corrupt n failed unitary state status quo dat caters to their interests by maintaining their firm grip on power. They will never entertain d idea of a return to d federal system of government where d hitherto West Cameroon state will be restored.He will continue to dish out these half-baked, piecemeal n cosmetic measures which simply play to d gallery by giving d false impression dat he is ‘listening’ n willing to enact reforms. The fact is there can be no real solution to d West Cmr question without a genuine round table conference with them. There must be input from both government n d people of WestCmr as represented by their consortium…the West Cmr issue goes beyond language. It is more or less about restoring lost sovereignty or ‘decolonization’ n d regime is all too aware about this but for d fact that d political will n courage to address it is not there yet.
This is just another distraction. We stay on till the end.
“The commission shall be placed under the authority of the president”. Now you can see that this fellow is beginning to think he is omnipotent. Moreover, his actions so far shows that the raping of our daughters, maiming and killing of our young people, brutalization and detention of distinguish members of our intelligentsia are not relevant to him.
Any normal human being will at least show some empathy towards his fellow human in the phase of the level of barbarism we have witnessed since November 2016; unfortunately, not this guy, Tchiroma or “judas” Atanga Nji.
Luckily, these actions have only made the argument for separation to be very compelling as each time one sees or hears the name Biya, it only conjures images of evil that has only made the Southern Cameroonian to be more determine. Any promulgations now are only cosmetic window dressings that serve no useful purpose as the train has already left the railway station. In short, things will never be the same again between West and East Cameroon. Enough is Enough