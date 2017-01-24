Paul Biya creates commission to reinforce bilingualism

The President of the Republic, H.E. Paul Biya has signed a decree establishing a National Commission of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism in Cameroon.
Abreviated as NCFPBM the new body created this 23rd January 2017 will be referred to as The Commission.
It will be made up of 15 members to be headed by a Chairperson seconded by a Vice Chairperson.
The Commission will be placed under the direct authority of the President of the Republic.
The body has been created to maintain peace, consolidate national unity and enhance the People’s willingness to live together.
As an advisory body with financial autonomy, The Commission will monitor the implementation of the constitutional provision that establishes English and French as two equal languages.
It will receive petitions against the non compliance, reporting and giving an opinion to the President of the Republic on issues of Bilingualism.
Its members shall be Cameroonians who are competent of moral rectitude, intellectually honest and patriotic. They will be appointed for a period of five years renewable.
The Commission shall be assisted by a General Secretariat comprising the Administrative and Technical Services and managed by a Secretary General. He will be appointed by the President of the Republic.
CRTV
Ce n’est pas ce que les Camerounais te demande,Mais ta chute purement et simplement…Il faut liberer ce pays que tu as saccage,detruire et vendu au Chinois…Libere les Camerounais Mr Biya,il faut laisser les choses avant quelle ne te quitte,Car tu risque finir en exile,Mr biya copi l’exemple des differents dictateurs qui ont essayes de rester en place contre le gre du peuple,voici 34ans que cela dure,il faut liberer le peuple,que tu meprises,Il ya eu des catastrophes et des catastrophes que tu promets les enquettes,Jusqu’ici des milliers de Camerounais sont morts,Jusqu’a maintenant toujours aucune reponse..Arrete de nous meprises…..Que Dieu nous vient en aide comme il l’a fait pour beaucoup de pays….POurquoi nous???Dieu
WE WANT YOU TO DROP DOWN AND FREE THE COUNTRY;PLEASE STOP PLAYING WITH PEOPLE ANGER::ANOTHER JOKE FROM THESE OLD BRAINS. GUYS WE DONT WANT BILINGUALISM BECAUSE WE ARE ANGLEPHONES WE DONT NEED FRENCH BECAUSE WE DONT SEE IT IMPORTANT. HOW MANY CORRUPT, COHABITED AND UNBALANCED COUNTRIES SPEAK FRENCH IN THE WORLD. WE ARE TALKING OF PRESERVING A LANUAGE OF PRIDE, MOST VALUED, SPOKEN IN ALL CRANES OF THE EARTH AND WILLING TO BE ADOPTED EVEN BY THE CHINESE. THAT WHAT WE ARE ASKING FOR. IT PROTECTION FROM BEING FRANCHOPHONIZED AND IT VALUES JEOPADIZE WIRH. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT PRESERVING THE AFRICA IMMINATURE THE HINGE THAT SUPPORT AFRICA. WE ARE TALKING OF RECOGNIZING SOURTHERN CAMEROON AS A TERRITORY AND AS A PEOPLE THAT WHY WE ARE ASKING FOR A FEDERAL STATE AS A LAST OPTION OR SECESSION AS A FIRST OPTION TO PROTECT THE HINGE THAT SUPPORT THIS BEAUTIFUL CONTINENT FROM BEING DESTROY BY CONTINEOUS FRICTION BY THE BIYA REGIEME.
Well spoken but difficult to read because of the use of majuscule