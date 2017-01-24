Paul Biya creates commission to reinforce bilingualism

The President of the Republic, H.E. Paul Biya has signed a decree establishing a National Commission of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism in Cameroon.

Abreviated as NCFPBM the new body created this 23rd January 2017 will be referred to as The Commission.

It will be made up of 15 members to be headed by a Chairperson seconded by a Vice Chairperson.

The Commission will be placed under the direct authority of the President of the Republic.

The body has been created to maintain peace, consolidate national unity and enhance the People’s willingness to live together.

As an advisory body with financial autonomy, The Commission will monitor the implementation of the constitutional provision that establishes English and French as two equal languages.

It will receive petitions against the non compliance, reporting and giving an opinion to the President of the Republic on issues of Bilingualism.

Its members shall be Cameroonians who are competent of moral rectitude, intellectually honest and patriotic. They will be appointed for a period of five years renewable.

The Commission shall be assisted by a General Secretariat comprising the Administrative and Technical Services and managed by a Secretary General. He will be appointed by the President of the Republic.

CRTV