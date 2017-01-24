Décret N°2017/013 du 23 janvier 2017 portant création, organisation et fonctionnement de la Commission Nationale pour la Promotion du Bilinguisme et du Multiculturalisme
Home / Français / Paul Biya crée une Commission Nationale pour la Promotion du Bilinguisme et du Multiculturalisme
Check Also
CAN 2017: réactions après le duel Gabon-Cameroun
Le Gabon et le Cameroun se sont quittés sur un match nul, 0-0, lors de …
Biya you are a commedian old and ailing.All this is in our constitution that you and your dishonest minister have never respected.You are confused we The Southern Cameroonians will never trust and belief in you.You have insulted and manipulated us for more than 34years.What did your equally old ministers tell you about the roads in South West and North wsst Regions?For 34 years you have brought pain and regrets to the people of Southern Cameroons.We provide oil,Timber and other minerals that you and your selfish ministers use to buy arms to intimidate us, kill us,rape our children and right now have arrested our leaders lest the internet and electricity that you have interupted.It is clear that there are two separate Cameroons one with power and internet connection where 1st class citizens live.While the other without electricity nor internet where second class citizens live. Mr Biya I dont see a window of reconcilation with your dishonest regime so we shall resist your injustices.