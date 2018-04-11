Paul Biya invited at Commonwealth Summit

Journal du Cameroun | The Head of State’s presence at the next Commonwealth summit will be highly honoured, this is according to the British High Commissioner to Cameroon Rowan James Laxton.

The British diplomat was speaking at the weekend in Kribi during a dinner organised by University Professors and local authorities of the city.

The Commonwealth Summit is expected to hold between the 16-20 April in London under the theme “Towards a Common Future”.

Pressing issues that will be discussed at the summit include the reinforcement of cooperation ties, the security challenge, organised crime, cyber criminality, climate change, good governance, promotion of democracy, good governance and fundamental liberties.