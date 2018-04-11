Home / English / Paul Biya invited at Commonwealth Summit

Paul Biya invited at Commonwealth Summit

April 11, 2018 4 Comments

Journal du Cameroun | The Head of State’s presence at the next Commonwealth summit will be highly honoured, this is according to the British High Commissioner to Cameroon Rowan James Laxton.

Rowan James Laxton
The British diplomat was speaking at the weekend in Kribi during a dinner organised by University Professors and local authorities of the city.

The Commonwealth Summit is expected to hold between the 16-20 April in London under the theme “Towards a Common Future”.

Pressing issues that will be discussed at the summit include the reinforcement of cooperation ties, the security challenge, organised crime, cyber criminality, climate change, good governance, promotion of democracy, good governance and fundamental liberties.

4 comments

  1. Sameboy
    April 11, 2018 at 03:10

    Haha.. He will send the PM

    Reply
  2. .
    April 11, 2018 at 04:46

    Invite a 36 year old dictatorship to talk about democracy yet you invaded Libya and brought down Ghadafi in th name of democracy? What nonsense of a double standard is that?

    Reply
  3. korak
    April 11, 2018 at 05:40

    The Commonwealth has lust its Values! The commonwealth was once Known as “The Gentelmens Club” , Now it is just another Crime Sendicate like La Francophonie and others>

    Reply
    • Ras Tuge
      April 11, 2018 at 06:24

      What are the values of that ‘Gentleman’s club’ that are so sacrosanct that hordes of Africans are still struggling to cling to them even when the conspiratorial nature of those values have been exposed?

      Reply

