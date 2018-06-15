Paul Biya justifie le report des législatives et municipales

APAnews | Le chef de l’État camerounais, Paul Biya, a justifié son projet de report d’un an des élections législatives et municipales prévues en septembre 2018.
Dans une correspondance adressée au président du Sénat, datée du 14 juin dernier et dont APA a obtenu une copie, le président fait part de la difficulté de «l’organisation matérielle» de ces élections.
Le président de la Chambre haute, Marcel Niat Njifenji, est ainsi invité par le président de la République, conformément aux dispositions constitutionnelles, à bien vouloir réunir le bureau du Sénat afin de le consulter au sujet de la prorogation du mandat des députés pour une période d’un an à compter du 29 septembre 2018.
A l’issue de ladite consultation, Paul Biya se propose de faire tenir au Parlement le projet de loi y relatif à l’Assemblée nationale, en vue de son examen et son adoption durant la présente session parlementaire.
A la même date, Paul Biya a également adressé une correspondance au président de l’Assemblée nationale, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, au sujet des élections municipales à coupler avec les législatives.
A priori, Paul Biya ne devrait pas connaître d’objection à son projet de renvoi des deux scrutins et de prorogation du mandat des députés et conseillers municipaux, son parti, le Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais (RDPC) jouissant d’une majorité écrasante au Parlement.
Après quoi, il restera alors l’organisation de l’élection présidentielle prévue en octobre prochain et dont la tenue ne fait pour l’instant l’objet d’aucun débat quant à son effectivité.
Since September 2017 Biya, LRC & France no longer have any MORAL control over Southern Kamerunian and with respect to territorial control, Biya & controls only about 35% of Southern Kamerun. Irespective of changes made to the electorial calender it concerns only LRC, It has nothing to do with Southern Kamerunians.
What has the Anglo Bami like RAG TUGE & Bamendaboy etc has to say about Biya & LRC recent move? ABAZONAI HAS RISEN NEVER TO FALL AGAIN
laughed “Ambasonia HAS RISEN NEVER TO FALL AGAIN” kikikikikikikikikikikikikikiki .
Ah ah ah …. The net is getting tighter and tighter…LRC is falling apart ha ha ha ha……how long will they prolong mandates of parliamentarians? till 2035? I thought they have balls.Why are they not going for elections? Biya should not forget to prolong his own mandate…
He said there is no material to organise elections.Are materials finished in the market? Is he elecam to come and make that notice? a failed state called LRC.I was thinking that they have balls…..abui ngan….
What a mockery of separation of powers!
LRC is one and indivisible & the form of State is not negotiable, very true but Southern Kamerun is the federation of Ambazonia where power belongs to the people through the local councils and the President & PM are servants to the People. Water na Water , when LRC attack we withdraw , when LRC is calm we attack, I am still waiting to read the reaction of Anglo Bami & those supporters of LRC , useless LRC
SHAME, SHAME, SHAME FOR POSTPONING THE ELECTIONS.
That is a big victory for the struggle.
BTW, the presidential election will also be disrupted
ELECAM MEMBERS are considered as PERSONAE NON-GRATAE in SC.
Amba boys will enforce the ban.
I actually think this is a smart move which will buy time for dialogue / negotiations and also time to enable transition of power within his party before elections next year……………. I hope ….wait and see I guess
How i wish Ambazonians, with the same determination they have demonstrated in this struggle, can stand behind a candidate for the predidential election to kick this regime out of the office. I garranty you that Francophone youths ( me first) will join you. I admire your courage, but disagree with the tactics you have used.
My response isn’t to admonish or look down on you but its just an attempt to provide you with what has lead us to this point and why statements by “francophones” saying that “anglophones” should stand behind a presidential candidate or use other means to protest before they are supported by “francophones” is hurtful and feels like an excuse to do nothing.
There have been many opportunities for Francophones to support anglophones in the past starting from the GCE board to launch for multipartism to most recently grievances of teachers and lawyers why wasn’t there any support then ? and even when “Anglophones” were killed in September 2017 ….. still no support ?
If you can think about this while applying empathy and intellect you will begin to understand
@joro do you know how the first so called consortium members were set free?? before going ahead you will pay for that information.
I dont think I quite understand the question….. and I am truly here for discourse and to better understand all points of view as well so please explain
In addition my Dear James, many “Francophone” brothers ( check youtube) are waking up to the truth of our union and the non respect of conditions of union ( hence employing intellect and truth ) and are thus beginning to understand the pain and hurt ( empathy ) experienced by anglophones and when they do that some begin to understand that if you truly care for you ” brother “then Federation/decentralization and even separation ( with conditions / compensation etc ) are all options
@ James , I salute u for ur honesty but the Fact is that the union btw LRC & Southern Kamerun was never legalized, the process was short circuited when ur Country LRC thought they had colonized and Assimilated Southern Kamerunian. Thus the fundamental problem is not a Southern Kamerunian becomes president but what are the terms of our Union & why federal constitution was dismantled . Let stop this dishonesty even UNO presented Biya with two Map during the 50th anniversary of what I don’t know
@ Fire, thanks. It’s not about the past, but how do we more forward. American constitution we all admire today wasn’t written in one day, there have been amendments. To form a perfect union is a process.
the union was legalized period ” if the union wasn’t legalized Queen Elizabeth could not send you to go and solve your problems” stops talking rubbish.
the fact is nobody has giving concern to France or the UK to come colonizing kamerunian .
LRC is a country of justification:
1. for invading Southern Cameroon
2. for postponing Elections-all catergories
3. For stealing from the State
4. for changing ages to remain in office
5. for corruption as a way of life
6. committing murder-Bishop Balla-je suis dans l’eau
7. For southern Cameroon, we have only one justification-leave LRC
@James We need to legalise the union before moving forward.Under normal circumstances,couples are not suppose to co-habit without marriage certificate signed by both couples and officiating authorities and the parents of both couples and witnesses of both couples,else the husband will never respect the wife.Britain,France,LRC,Ambasonian IG the united nations, and Nigeria, needs to sit on the table and apply resolution 1608, and sign that marriage certificate and choose the kind of matrimonial settlement.From 1961,it was suppose to be a confederation,but Ahidjo concocted a two states federation and give to Foncha.Ahidjo did not just end there,he went ahead to violate article 47 of that concocted federation.And Biya came and cemented the annexation process in 1984.
Empathy? That is a rare commodity in dictatorships clothed in a veneer of democracy. Such postponement hardly ever considers that the Munas, Libiis, Kamtos, Osihs and others have put in time, energy, money and much more on their campaign trails so far.
@ James you are right we must move forward because change is the only constant thing , BUT moving forward without correcting the Errors of the past is waiving the problem to future Generations, I am not insulting you James I LOVE AND LIKE ‘Francophones’ of LRC when it come to social Issue but the LEVEL OF DISHONESTY and Arrogance manifested by the Majority of Francophones during this crisis , which I don’t know if it is consciously or unconsciously or out of ignorance, BUT I for one will never trust any Francophone in any BUSINESS transaction without the guarantee of a neutral third party who can Enforce our agreement incase of abuse or disagreement .