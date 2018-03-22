Paul Biya officially begin three-day state visit to china today

Journal du Cameroun | Paul Biya, Cameroon’s President will officially begin state visit to China today, March 22.

President Biya is expected to meet his Chinese colleague, Xi Jinping, where they will have a closed door session.

According to State broadcaster, CRTV, Biya arrived in Beijing at 12:00 pm (Chinese time). He is expected to take part in an official welcoming ceremony scheduled for 5 pm. It will be followed by a state dinner.

Biya is accompanied by Ministers in charge of the Economy, Public Works, Water and Energy; as well as officials at the Chamber of Commerce. China-Cameroon relations has been described as win-win by many given the tons of Chinese investments in the country. Chinese investments in Cameroon have exceeded F CFA 1 000 billion and Beijing is involved in many major projects in transport infrastructure and energy.

President Biya’s visit will end on March 24. Political pundits hold he might miss the country’s senatorial elections scheduled for March 25.