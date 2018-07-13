Home / Français / Paul Biya officiellement candidat à la présidentielle

Paul Biya officiellement candidat à la présidentielle

July 13, 2018 8 Comments

Jeune Afrique | Le président camerounais Paul Biya, 85 ans dont trente-cinq au pouvoir, a annoncé vendredi sa candidature à un septième mandat pour la présidentielle du 7 octobre prochain.

« Conscient des défis que nous devons, ensemble, relever pour un Cameroun encore plus uni, stable et prospère, j’accepte de répondre favorablement à vos appels pressants.

Je serai votre candidat à la prochaine élection présidentielle ». Ce message, posté le 13 juillet sur le compte Twitter du président camerounais, est venu mettre fin au suspense.

Paul Biya briguera bien un nouveau mandat lors de la présidentielle du 7 octobre prochain. Depuis plusieurs mois, des soutiens du président le présentaient comme le « candidat naturel » de la majorité.

8 comments

  1. Nikov
    July 13, 2018 at 13:06

    Wooohooo, we love you Presi! God bless you – death to Ambazonia. Wata na wata.

    Reply
  2. Palapala
    July 13, 2018 at 13:14

    Non of our business.but keep your balot boxes far from Ambazonia.lrc should respect the sovereignty of another state,and let them take that as a warning.

    Reply
  3. SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
    July 13, 2018 at 14:16

    That is foreign news. Nothing more nothing less

    With or without Dictator Biya, the momentum remains UNSTOPPABLE, the war WINNABLE.

    “The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)????

    YOU BE THE JUDGE

    Reply
  4. bamendayBoy
    July 13, 2018 at 14:20

    @Palapala

    water na water “I am not like him but I will vote for him ” kikikikikikiiki

    kill all the ambasonias members and Nigeria descends especially Igbo people “SISIKU”

    Reply
  5. Cavani
    July 13, 2018 at 15:28

    @bamenda wannabe I can see you have still not taken your medications fils de pute please do

    Reply
  6. John Dinga
    July 13, 2018 at 15:43

    Instead of running for office because the people want him to, how about running because he is able and willing to do so? Why hide behind the people? What is the candidate hiding????

    Reply

