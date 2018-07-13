Paul Biya officiellement candidat à la présidentielle

Jeune Afrique | Le président camerounais Paul Biya, 85 ans dont trente-cinq au pouvoir, a annoncé vendredi sa candidature à un septième mandat pour la présidentielle du 7 octobre prochain.

« Conscient des défis que nous devons, ensemble, relever pour un Cameroun encore plus uni, stable et prospère, j’accepte de répondre favorablement à vos appels pressants.

Je serai votre candidat à la prochaine élection présidentielle ». Ce message, posté le 13 juillet sur le compte Twitter du président camerounais, est venu mettre fin au suspense.

Paul Biya briguera bien un nouveau mandat lors de la présidentielle du 7 octobre prochain. Depuis plusieurs mois, des soutiens du président le présentaient comme le « candidat naturel » de la majorité.

Chers Compatriotes du Cameroun et de la Diaspora

Conscient des défis que nous devons ensemble

relever pour un Cameroun encore plus uni, stable et prospère,

j’accepte de répondre favorablement à vos appels pressants.

Je serai Votre Candidat à la prochaine élection présidentielle. pic.twitter.com/1q6lZI2P7r

