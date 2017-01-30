Paul Biya offre 40 millions FCFA à un technicien radio ayant permis de déjouer un putsch en 1984

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroun) Le chef de l’Etat camerounais, Paul Biya, a offert une enveloppe de 40 millions FCFA à Gabriel Ebili, aujourd’hui âgé de 60 ans, ancien technicien à la radio nationale et qui avait contribué à déjouer le putsch organisé le 6 avril 1984 par des partisans de son prédécesseur Ahmadou Ahidjo, a appris APA de sources concordantes.
Cette somme, à lui remise en fin de semaine dernière par le sous-préfet de Lolodorf (Sud), devrait lui permettre d’avoir une maison de retraite et de faire face à bien d’autres besoins existentiels.
En poste au moment des faits, c’est en effet cet homme qui a coupé la diffusion des émissions hors de la capitale, Yaoundé, empêchant ainsi aux mutins de la Garde présidentielle et à leurs commanditaires de propager leurs messages à l’endroit de la population.
Passé à tabac par des militaires à sa prise de service au petit matin, il avait été conduit au centre des émetteurs qu’il fut contraint de mettre en marche, sous la menace des armes.
Ramené au centre de distribution de modulation, il avait usé d’un subterfuge pour décrocher les boutons permettant la diffusion à l’échelon national des émissions, empêchant ainsi aux mutins de diffuser leur discours victorieux et vengeur hors de Yaoundé et de ses environs.
Craignant disait-il pour sa sécurité, M. Ebili avait ensuite entamé un exil vers le Congo-Brazzaville, avant de retourner au pays et d’entamer la ronde des rédactions pour crier sa misère et l’ingratitude.
Ses cris de désespoir seront consignés dans un document, «Gabriel Ebili, le héros oublié du 6 avril 1984», un portrait rageur dressé en fin mars 2012 par l’écrivain Charles Ateba Eyene, de regrettée mémoire.
FCEB/of/APA
Cameroon should have been much better had this fool broadcasted the message all over the country.
32 years later, he is rewarded $40 millions; what a shame for the leader.
This is the person that put us into all this mess. The country should have been far better country and not still in the hands of this greedy, old dementia Alzheimer patient who was spent the years to appoint his classmates to help him crumble the country which he was left with a lot of savings in fiscal cash and a lot of infrastructures. You sold out Mr Gabriel.
if this mere technichian can get 40Mil for what he did 32yrs ago, imagine the amount Issa Chiroma will get for blocking Internet in the English speaking regions…..
Biya can continue to misuse the oil Money from Ndian. Cameroon shall NEVER EVER be the same again.
The SDF has also entered the struggle of West Cameroonians by officially
1. inviting the United Nations and African Union security councils to intervene in Cameroon and also
2. declaring the 1972 Referendum that established the Federal co-existence of the State of West Cameroon and La Republique du Cameroon fraudulent and urged the Biya regime to call for a constitutional conference. Excepts in the official
ALUTA CONTINUA VICTORIA ASCERTA
The NW which gave birth to General Ivo Yenwo, the last man standing who barred the commander-in-fear from waving the white flag, was promised a ringroad but instead got the cutting of the Internet in return. The SW which has allowed the spender-in-chief to live luxuriously in his bunker in the intercontinental hotel in Switzerland and from where the present 40 million is coming from was promised a seaport in Victoria but instead got the brutal raping of its daughters on the streets of its capital city and this was crowned with the cutting of the Internet to further create darkness which would be conducive for more rapes.