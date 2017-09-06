Paul Biya to visit restive Far-North region of Cameroon

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Cameroonian head of state Paul Biya is scheduled to visit the Far North region in the coming days, against the backdrop of intensified attacks by the Nigeria-based terrorist group Boko Haram, sources have announced.
The trip by President Paul Biya is meant to “boost” the spirits of the Cameroonian forces fighting Boko Haram, believed to be on its last legs.
The Far Northern region of Cameroonian has witnessed renewed spate of deadly attacks by Boko Haram members who sneak into the country.
The quarterly magazine “L’œil du Sahel” reported that Paul Biya who declared war on Boko Haram in May 2014 in France, has been the target of criticism for failing set foot in the restive region to encourage the soldiers and show solidary with the population there.
In a report released on Monday, Amnesty International said within five months Boko Haram had killed 381 people, and forced thousands to flee their homes and seek refuge in Niger.
When the trigger-happy forces of repression that raped girls and are now shooting old people to force their children to school in Southern Cameroons will be on their last legs after suffering a humiliating stare down from the great people of those regions, the representative of the French neocolonial political set up in Yaoundé will surely eat his cowardice and take a pleasure trip to Bamenda or Buea. By then he will surely need to apply for a visa, which of course will be refused! When his La Republique’s compatriots have already forgotten about Boko Haram the Lion woman lives her den in a hotel in Switzerland to come pretend as if he cared!
ME VOICI DONC A “DOUALA”. LOL
Let`s wait and see what next after the far north expedition.
We all believe in the mantra of leaving the world a better place than we met it. We all believe in advice given by those close at heart to us.
Putting these two together, won’t it be nice for those close to His Excellency Mr. President to remind him of some home truth, that his “illustrious predecessor” Ahmadou Ahidjo had a commitment in words and deeds to implement the wonderful policies and practices in West Cameroon throughout the entire Federal Republic of Cameroon. The transfer of students and civil servants from East to West across the Mungo River divide had a noble goal.