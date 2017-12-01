Paul Biya vows to rid Cameroon of secessionists

APAnews | Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has told the state broadcaster (CRTV) that all appropriate measures had been taken to defeat the English-speaking secessionists of the Southern Ambazonia Consortium United Front (SCACUF) who have killed ten regular troops in less than a month.

The president made the remarks just after returning from Cote d’Ivoire, where he participated on Thursday in the 5th African Union-European Union Summit.

“I think things are now perfectly clear for everyone: Cameroon is the victim of repeated attacks by terrorist gangs claiming to be a secessionist movement.

In the face of these acts of aggression, I wish to reassure the Cameroonian people that all steps are being taken to neutralize those criminals and ensure that peace and security are safeguarded throughout the national territory,” President Biya said.

Before promising to fight with these outlaws, Paul Biya first offered his condolences to the families whose relatives fell for the defense of the motherland.

“I learned with emotion the assassination of four soldiers and two policemen in the south-west of our country.

Following the death of these six brave military and police officers, I would like to offer my condolences to the bereaved families and to our valiant Defense and Security Forces.”

For the past year, the English-speaking North West and South West regions, whose nationals accuse the country’s French-speaking majority of trying to “colonize” them, have been rocked by social protests following a lawyers and teachers’ strike, which quickly turned into political demands.

In recent days, armed gangs claiming to be a separatist group, have intensified the destruction of public buildings, while police are regularly attacked, ten of them having been murdered in less than a month.