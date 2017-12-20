Paul Biya vows to unite Cameroon, punish secessionists

APAnews | Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has vowed to maintain peace, security and unity in Cameroon and sanction supporters of the secessionists group, Southern Cameroon National Council (SCNC), reports said on Wednesday.

“Guarantor of institutions and national unity, according to our Constitution, it is my duty to restore order and punish the guilty of these murders,” he said.

The President’s statements come in a context of violence in the English-speaking regions of North-West and South-West of the country, where the armed wing of the secessionists have intensified their attacks and assassinations against army forces.

In the space of a month, about fifteen Cameroonian soldiers were murdered by militiamen who often take refuge in neighboring Nigeria.

In addition, dozens of public buildings, including schools, hospitals, town halls, courts … were vandalized and burned.

However, to provide answers to what appeared a year ago at the beginning of the dispute as corporatist demands of lawyers and teachers, the government has, among other solutions, created a “Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism.”

Its missions include “proposing solutions to maintain peace, consolidating national unity and strengthening the will and daily practice of living together.”

Despite this rise in violence, Paul Biya said he was open to dialogue because “I am none the less determined to give all chances to the aforementioned commission.”

The president was also speaking in the presence of the visiting Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland on an official visit

In her speech, Patricia Scotland said that “the Commonwealth does not agree with the partition of Cameroon,” before calling on all to work for peace, unity and stability in the country.

Biya recalled that bilingualism and multiculturalism are “exceptional assets for our country, for they allow us to have access to two great cultures and open to many countries, especially in Africa.”

Also, “I am convinced that the vast majority of Cameroonians share this point of view. That is why I will persist in seeking solutions that will strengthen our national unity.”