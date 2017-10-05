Paul Biya writes to Trump over ‘horrible’ Las Vegas shooting

Cameroon president, Paul Biya, has sent condolences to his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, over a deadly shooting incident in the city of Las Vegas.

Biya who has yet to return from the U.S. where he attended the 72nd United Nations General Assembly said he unconditionally condemned the horrible attack. His statement was posted on his social media handles on Wednesday October 4, 2017.

His statement went on to send the condolences of the Cameroonian people to the American people especially the family of people who were killed in the incident.

The Las Vegas shooting known as the worst mass shooting in U.S. history is said to have claimed close to 60 lives whiles scores were also injured when gunman Stephen Paddock open fire on people at an open air music concert from a hotel building nearby.

Biya has had cause to condemn deadly clashes back home in the country’s restive Anglophone region where activists are pushing for independence from the mainly French Central African country.

His social media post on October 1 – the day set aside by the region to declare independence under the Ambazonia republic read as follows: “I strongly condemn all acts of violence, regardless of their sources and their perpetrators.

“Let me make this very clear: it is not forbidden to voice any concerns in the Republic. However, nothing great can be achieved by using verbal excesses, street violence, and defying authority. Lasting solutions to problems can be found only through peaceful dialogue.”

The United Nations on Tuesday waded into the crisis calling for dialogue between the respective parties to resolve differences.

africanews