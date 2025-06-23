Paul Pogba Speaks Out: Exclusive Interview on TF1’s Sept à Huit

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Paul Pogba, in an emotional and exclusive interview aired on the French TV program Sept à Huit (TF1), opened up for the first time about his suspension, his brother’s betrayal, and his unwavering love for football.

The 32-year-old French midfielder was once the driving force behind both Juventus and the French national team. However, his journey took a dramatic turn in 2024 when he was suspended for four years following a failed doping test. The substance in question, according to Pogba, came from a dietary supplement—not a performance enhancer—and the ordeal shattered more than just his career.

“It was a shock. I was not ready.”

Initially handed a four-year suspension, Pogba recalls the emotional toll the punishment took on him. “It was very hard. I was not prepared for the way it happened,” he explains. Despite still being officially affiliated with Juventus, he was forbidden from training. Driving past the training ground with his children in the back seat, who innocently asked when they would see him on the pitch again, cut deeper than any injury.

Eventually, the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the suspension to 18 months, acknowledging there was no intent to cheat. The news brought relief, but no celebration. “I had no strong reaction. I just told myself, ‘Let us move forward. I have 18 months to prepare for a return.’”

From Icon to Outcast, and Back Again?

Even during his suspension, Pogba did not give up. “I want to become the icon I once was,” he says. With intense training and renewed focus, he dreams of returning to the game he loves. For Pogba, it is not just about redemption—it is about doing what he loves most in the world: playing football.

Family Betrayal: “It was the deepest wound.”

While the suspension dealt a blow to his professional life, a betrayal from within his family tested him on a much deeper level. In March 2022, Pogba was the target of an extortion attempt. What was the requested amount? The demanded sum was thirteen million euros. Among those involved was his brother, Mathias Pogba.

The revelation stunned the football world and devastated the player. “It hurt more because it came from people in my heart,” he says. “We grew up together. We referred to each other as siblings. That is what makes it so hard.”

Initially, Pogba chose silence, trying to manage the situation privately. But the emotional and psychological burden became unbearable. During Ramadan, he reached his breaking point. “I cracked. I prayed. I told myself I would rather die than let masked men take everything from me. I could not let that happen to my children.”

Mathias Pogba was later convicted and sentenced to three years in prison. Despite the pain, Paul has not cut ties. “We are in contact. Blood ties remain. Time will tell how things evolve, but we speak as a family.”

The Strength of a Mother, the Bond of Blood

Through it all, Pogba draws strength from his mother, who stood by him during the darkest times. “She is not young. Stress like that can kill. But she remained strong. We, her children, are here for her.”

Although nothing feels quite the same, Pogba continues to hold on to hope, resilience, and the sense of identity football gave him since his earliest days kicking a ball in Roissy-en-Brie.

A New Chapter?

Now with his ban reduced and a potential return on the horizon, Paul Pogba’s story is one of survival, loyalty, and enduring passion. He wants to return to the game and win back the respect of those who once saw him as brilliant.

His path forward remains uncertain, but if there is one thing Paul Pogba has proven, it is that setbacks do not define him. His love for the game and for those who truly stand by him never left the field.

