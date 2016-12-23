‘Plastic rice’ seized in Nigeria [+video]

Nigeria has confiscated 2.5 tonnes of “plastic rice” smuggled into the country by unscrupulous businessmen, the customs service says.
Lagos customs chief Haruna Mamudu said the fake rice was intended to be sold in markets during the festive season.
He said the rice was very sticky after it was boiled and “only God knows what would have happened” if people ate it.
It is not clear where the seized sacks came from but rice made from plastic pellets was found in China last year.
Rice is the most popular staple food in Nigeria.
The BBC’s Peter Okwoche says it is the only foodstuff that crosses cultural and ethnic lines across the country.
No ordinary rice: Martin Patience, BBC News, Lagos
Whoever made this fake rice did an exceptionally good job – on first impression it would have fooled me. When I ran the grains through my fingers nothing felt out of the ordinary.
But when I smelt a handful of the “rice” there was a faint chemical odour. Customs officials say when they cooked up the rice it was too sticky – and it was then abundantly clear this was no ordinary batch.
They’ve sent a sample to the laboratories to determine exactly what the “rice” is made of.
They are also warning the public not to consume the mystery foodstuff as it could be dangerous.
Fake food scandals are thankfully rare in Nigeria when you compare it to countries such as China.
The big scandal here is fake pharmaceutical drugs that kill a huge number of people every year.
A total of 102 sacks, each containing 25kg (55lb), was seized.
Investigations are under way to establish how much of the contraband has already been sold.
The customs official called on “economic saboteurs who see yuletide season as a peak period for their nefarious acts to desist from such illegal” business activity.
Mr Mamudu did not explain how the plastic rice was made but said it had been branded as “Best Tomato Rice”.
China will kill all africans with fake foodstuffs and goods.
African can be really fooled by propaganda.
I see why the bible and christianity and Muslim easily consumed your minds.
What are the proof that the rice contains plastic?
Because it was reported by BBC.?
Those who belief in this trash campaign against China have been proved wrong.
Shame !
Shame !
Shame !.
I repeat; this thing is not just Chinese plastic rice. There’s plastic spaghetti, man made eggs from dangerous chemicals, man made grapes, beef made from pork, rat meat in cans as Turna/Corn beef. All these carcinogens have videos on YouTube how they are made. The video in India is not fake rice. It’s a local process of extracting the rice from the peelings. The one in China is broad daylight criminals combining melted plastic and some kind of potatoes that have ended up in Nigeria. Only God knows how much of it is in our country already. God help us.
Shame Shame Shame to false Alarm………….
Africans like you should start producing your own foods and stop painting China Black.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eRlTAbVrXqI
You have always been a show-off talkative loud mouth on this forum. And who told you we don’t produce our own food btw? Now how did I know this? A friend of mine with a Chinese heritage referred me to the problem in China months before this was ever post d in this forum. As a matter of fact, Chinese are well aware of it. I hope the webmaster will post my video link so that you can letarn to watch your boisterous loud mouth.
Fake food warning from a Chinese himself
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5cgSIH8uuV8
Fake cabbage:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wQnCaIOodNw
the world is not a beautiful place where people live harmoneously in peace like we were brainwashed by islomo labou and aryano christian dogma to believe.it is a world of violence,of competition,of economic war.
if with our land we can’t produce rice for african consuption and export.we deserve to buy what others want us to eat.it is simply inacceptable that africa with a surface of 32 million kilometers import rice from namou a country of 9 million kilometers.
NDAAGRE:
Does your corn farm produce plastic corn?
NDAAH NGREH,,,,my farm will always produce the real,MAHINDI,,,kikikiki
The Honorable Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has urged Nigerians to be calm as there was no basis to substantiate claims of availability of plastic rice in the country. The Minister said that there was no cause for alarm as Nigerians embark on the festive holidays.
The Minister who was briefed by the Acting Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs. Yetunde Oni revealed that preliminary findings by the Agency failed to validate the claims.
According to her, “following the reports on the seizure of “alleged plastic rice”, NAFDAC Team of Inspectors led by the Director Ports Inspection Directorate(PID) and Director laboratory services visited the Area Comptroller’s Office, Ikeja, Lagos and drew samples from the seized consignment for Laboratory analysis. The products were in 25kg pack size with no NAFDAC number, batch details and manufacturing details of address of manufacture and date markings.
The following preliminary tests and results were found to be in conformity with the specification for rice:
Floating?—?negative,
cooking?—?normal,
Odour?—?normal,
Colour- off-white rice grains ,
Moisture-?13.0 ,
Pre-ashing?—?normal.the total of 102 bags seizure
The laboratory investigation continues while NAFDAC in collaboration with Customs will intensify vigilance and surveillance activities at all entry ports and borders. Members of the consuming public should always look out for the following information:
Address of manufacturer, Production Date,
Best Before Date
NAFDAC Registration No
Batch Number for all regulated products.
Health Minister therefore called on Nigerians not to panic as the relevant agency will keep Nigerians informed of any product injurious to their health. He however encouraged all Nigerian to buy local Nigerian rice which is cheaper and healthier than the foreign ones.
Boade Akinola (Mrs)
Ndop rice that was considered inferior, might see the light of day.
Let others continue to see and treat us like fools, because we have
refused to use our heads well.
Now that it is no longer a secret like it was originally intended, what is
to happen next?
Who will take China to task on this, a very serious and dangerous evil?
After the train accident at Eseka, the minister, announced that no one has died.
Later, it was confirmed that people had died and this has been true ever since.
This is not the first time that we are embarrassed by gov`t reports.
Even those who are born after me, know that gov`ts, lie like mad. Across the
globe, the embarrassment is so common place – weapons of mass destruction
in Iraq etc.
@BAWA, Like Tchiroma, should spare us the insults of thinking that we are
fools and possibly, are coming from Mars.
Ceci est la culture anglo-saxonne. Avoir du succès à tout prix meme au détriment de la santé ou la vie des autres. Des hipocrites.
Quand AHIDJO fils ou HAMADOU ALI dit quelque chose qui ne favorise pas leur agenda, ils disent que LES FRANCOPHONES DISENT …… Mais quand c‘est Yang ou Atanga Nji, ils disent qu‘ILS NE PARLENT PAS POUR LES ANGLOPHONES.
Ils n‘ont jamais joint les Kamers est du Moungo lorsqu‘ils chassaient l‘ambassadrice de France ou s‘opposaient au monopole du drapeau Français à l‘aéroport de Ngaoundéré mais ils crient haut et fort que nous soutenons la France dans sa politique au Kamer. Bande de BIAFRAIS.
@ Humm Pays
Continue de rever avec des gens qui ne distinguent pas entre LE GOUVERNEMENT BIYA & LA POPULATION à L‘EST DU MOUNGO.