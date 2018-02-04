Plus de 4 milliards FCFA restitués par les détourneurs de fonds publics (tribunal)

APAnews | Le Tribunal criminel spécial (TCS) du Cameroun a recouvré, en 5 ans d’existence et au titre de la restitution du corps du délit, plus de 4,088 milliards FCFA des mains de gestionnaires accusés de détournement de deniers publics, selon le procureur général de cette cour, Justine Aimée Ngounou.
S’exprimant vendredi dernier dans la capitale, Yaoundé, à l’occasion de la cérémonie d’installation du nouveau président dudit tribunal, Emmanuel Ndjéré, elle précisé que 61 décisions d’arrêt de poursuites ont ainsi été prises par son parquet, sur autorisation du ministre de la Justice, garde des Sceaux.
«Ce chiffre, a-t-elle déclaré, pouvait indubitablement être plus élevé à notre humble avis, si une certaine opinion, pour des intérêts inavoués, ne laissait pas croire que la restitution du corps du délit est une sorte d’aveu de culpabilité néfaste à l’honorabilité du suspect, de l’inculpé ou de l’accusé.»
A ce jour, le corps spécialisé des officiers de police judiciaire du TCS a reçu du parquet général, pour ouverture d’enquête préliminaire, 312 dossiers constitués de rapports de missions de vérification du Contrôle supérieur de l’État, de rapports de la Commission nationale anti-corruption (CONAC), de dénonciations de l’Agence nationale des investigations financières (ANIF), de requêtes de certaines structures étatiques ainsi que de dénonciations parfois anonymes, ou en provenance de particuliers.
Sur l’ensemble de ces procédures engagées, 256 dossiers ont été diligentés et retournés au parquet général dont 143 ont été instruits pour des ordonnances de renvoi (113), de non-lieu (16), d’incompétence et de dessaisissement (13) et d’arrêt de poursuites (1).
Dans le même ordre d’idées, 235 accusés, objet des 106 arrêts et condamnés par le TCS, ont été frappés de déchéance, y compris ceux ayant bénéficié d’un arrêt de poursuites intervenu devant ledit tribunal.
Au cours de ces 5 premières années, 136 dossiers de procédure ont été enrôles aux différentes audiences du TCS pour 125 arrêts rendus représentant plus de 97,327 milliards FCFA de dommages-intérêts au profit de l’Etat et quelque 7,204 millions FCFA d’amendes et autres frais de justice.
On rappelle que cette juridiction, créée en 2012, est compétente pour connaître, lorsque le préjudice est d’un montant minimum de 50 millions FCFA, des dossiers de détournements de biens publics et des infractions connexes prévues par le Code pénal et les conventions internationales ratifiées par le Cameroun.
It is evident that the Junta’s passionate pursuit of justice is selective.
PROOF
Renowned embezzlers, such as Frank Emmanuel Biya, Akame Mfoumou, etc. are roaming the streets of Yaounde freely and enjoying the looted assets, while the President misuses his so-called Operation sparrow hawk to witchhun his enemies. The truth of the matter is that the Cameroon of Paul Biya bears all the hallmarks of a lawless Country: Not that there is no law, The GOC is very good in enacting laws but these laws per se are not articulated. When one looks at the situation in the country, one will wonder if there is any law operating in Cameroon.
….witchhunT…
Inexhaustive list of Embezzlers from the epicenter of embezzlement of public funds:
Colonel Martin Claude Owona, Colonel Ernest Mbila, Lieutenant Colonel Zacharie Nkoumou,Titus Edzoa ,Michel Atangana, Frank Biya, Paul Biya, Mendo Ze, Roger Belinga, Michel Eboutou , Abah Abah , Ambassa Zang, Mekongo Abega Félix , Remy ze Meka, Bernard Messengue Avom, Atangana Mebara, Olanguena Awono , Biyiti Bi Essam, Akame Mfoumou, Gilbert Tsimi Evouna, Mendouga Jerome, Joseph Edou, Boto à Ngon, Jean-Baptiste Nguini Effa, Roger Ntongo Onguéné, Gérard Ondo Ndong, Antoine Ntsimi, Catherine Abena, Lazare Essimi Menye, Henry Engoulou, Ze Jean Blaise, Meva’a Ndouga Dieudonnée, Oyono Oyono Timothée, Abessolo Gervais, Wodjo Assoumou François Moïse, Antoinette Essomba, etc. , etc., etc., etc., etc,
where is the lost son of Biya @unitedStateOfMvomeka to come congratulate his daddy for a job well done.
Even in the darkest of nights there are some bright stars in the sky. Citizens should humble themselves and submit to God in prayers for deliverance and guidance. That is the one unexplored option left.
Clearly, neither France nor the UK is prepared to help unknot this messy situation, so looking up to them is futile. Briton claims that once a country gains independence, the UK does not meddle in its affairs. Yet the UK did send troops and shed British blood to free Kuweit from Saddam Hussein’s invasion as well as The Falkland Islands from General Galtierie’s onslaught. Double standard is thus part of the game.
@John Dinga
what is your fair proposal to Ambazonians?
Referendum
Was the 4 billion from a single individual or from all those that have been arrested for all these 5 years. This is a joke. Some of the embezzlers had rubbed the government of more than 5 billion and this guy’s in the name of judges spend 5 years and can’t recover up to 5 billion. How much are these judges being paid. I guess they must have pocket more than that amount in their salariesystem and bribe over this period. So how is this beneficial to the country. This judges are a joke just like Biya whof knows who to send to jail and who to keep out there enjoying their stolen wealth
This is crazy..
When people revolt for equal rights and justice, they are termed terrorist and all sort of names ..
When a soldier is killed, the president calls him a hero,the family is invited on TV and they are given a medal..
When soldiers kill and rape university students, kill old men and women plus children, nobody seems to care..
When a politician steals millions and hide in the west, the people dont seem to worry..This money could have built roads and hospitals to prevent many deaths- still nobody cares..
When kids without a future go to the streets and burn a flag, oh my god the cry is so big.
They claim its the symbol of the state ..
People, you see how sick our country is..?