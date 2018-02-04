Plus de 4 milliards FCFA restitués par les détourneurs de fonds publics (tribunal)

APAnews | Le Tribunal criminel spécial (TCS) du Cameroun a recouvré, en 5 ans d’existence et au titre de la restitution du corps du délit, plus de 4,088 milliards FCFA des mains de gestionnaires accusés de détournement de deniers publics, selon le procureur général de cette cour, Justine Aimée Ngounou.

S’exprimant vendredi dernier dans la capitale, Yaoundé, à l’occasion de la cérémonie d’installation du nouveau président dudit tribunal, Emmanuel Ndjéré, elle précisé que 61 décisions d’arrêt de poursuites ont ainsi été prises par son parquet, sur autorisation du ministre de la Justice, garde des Sceaux.

«Ce chiffre, a-t-elle déclaré, pouvait indubitablement être plus élevé à notre humble avis, si une certaine opinion, pour des intérêts inavoués, ne laissait pas croire que la restitution du corps du délit est une sorte d’aveu de culpabilité néfaste à l’honorabilité du suspect, de l’inculpé ou de l’accusé.»

A ce jour, le corps spécialisé des officiers de police judiciaire du TCS a reçu du parquet général, pour ouverture d’enquête préliminaire, 312 dossiers constitués de rapports de missions de vérification du Contrôle supérieur de l’État, de rapports de la Commission nationale anti-corruption (CONAC), de dénonciations de l’Agence nationale des investigations financières (ANIF), de requêtes de certaines structures étatiques ainsi que de dénonciations parfois anonymes, ou en provenance de particuliers.

Sur l’ensemble de ces procédures engagées, 256 dossiers ont été diligentés et retournés au parquet général dont 143 ont été instruits pour des ordonnances de renvoi (113), de non-lieu (16), d’incompétence et de dessaisissement (13) et d’arrêt de poursuites (1).

Dans le même ordre d’idées, 235 accusés, objet des 106 arrêts et condamnés par le TCS, ont été frappés de déchéance, y compris ceux ayant bénéficié d’un arrêt de poursuites intervenu devant ledit tribunal.

Au cours de ces 5 premières années, 136 dossiers de procédure ont été enrôles aux différentes audiences du TCS pour 125 arrêts rendus représentant plus de 97,327 milliards FCFA de dommages-intérêts au profit de l’Etat et quelque 7,204 millions FCFA d’amendes et autres frais de justice.

On rappelle que cette juridiction, créée en 2012, est compétente pour connaître, lorsque le préjudice est d’un montant minimum de 50 millions FCFA, des dossiers de détournements de biens publics et des infractions connexes prévues par le Code pénal et les conventions internationales ratifiées par le Cameroun.