Port of Douala clogged by abandoned containers

APAnews | The port of Douala, which currently handles more than 90 percent of the country’s export and import goods, suffers from congestion due to hundreds of abandoned containers, the public company said Monday.

According to the General Management of the Autonomous Port of Douala (PAD) some “519 containers abandoned in the port of Douala are cluttering up the port area.”

An “unacceptable situation that can affect the competitiveness of the port of Douala,” it said, hence the ultimatum asking the owners of these abandoned containers to remove them urgently.

According to a manifesto made public by the PAD, Quifeurou Company specializing in hardware, which alone holds 140 containers, is among the 26 other importers ordered to remove their containers.

To cope with this situation, PAD, in partnership with the Douala International Terminal (DIT), an entity of the Bolloré Group, has created a dry port not far from the maritime space harboring the river port of Douala, to make the wharf fluid.

“With the renewed activity observed near the end of the year, we cannot accept the congestion of the port space,” said a source at PAD.