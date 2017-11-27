President Biya fires another police commissioner

Paul Boule, a Cameroonian police commissioner was on November 24, fired.

The decision signed by Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya, and read over state radio on Friday, did not state the reason behind the commissioner’s dismissal.

It however mention that the commissioner is dismissed without suspension of his pension rights.

Paul Boule, 56, was on duty at the Bankim special police station in the Adamawa region.

His dismissal comes one month after President Paul Biya, relieved Nyallanke Luc Sylvain off his position as Police Commissioner of the 14th district in Yaounde on October 25.

Journal du Cameroun