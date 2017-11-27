President Biya fires another police commissioner

Paul Boule, a Cameroonian police commissioner was on November 24, fired.
The decision signed by Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya, and read over state radio on Friday, did not state the reason behind the commissioner’s dismissal.
It however mention that the commissioner is dismissed without suspension of his pension rights.
Paul Boule, 56, was on duty at the Bankim special police station in the Adamawa region.
His dismissal comes one month after President Paul Biya, relieved Nyallanke Luc Sylvain off his position as Police Commissioner of the 14th district in Yaounde on October 25.
You go ahead and fire those who pee in the streets in La Republique and increase the salaries and ranks of those who murdered ambazonians! caveman
The purpose of a sanction is to act as a deterrent to would-be offenders. If the sanction and its explanation are shrouded in mystery, what good is it in governance? A governor who uses foul language on the population under him should be given such exemplary sanction. A DO who frustrates the operation of a political party needs to be sanctioned. If UB Vice-Chancellor Lambi could be shown the door simply for publishing the results of admission into his institution, why is the ENAM DG not given similar sanction in a one and indivisible Cameroon.
Cameroon does not need a Commission of Bilingualism to dismiss officials who arrogantly abuse the bilingual provisions of the Constitution. There is an efficient way of doing things and there is also a sloppy way. Man is condemned to choose, nicht?
Those are the awful ways of “La Republique” that offend Anglophones – lack of transparency and accountability to the people governed. The president can fire anyone without stating reason. The Prefect or Divisional Officer can declare persona non grata without giving reason and lockup someone incommunicado. A minister can file a decree without giving reason. They all can ban something without giving reason publicly. They do not need to give reason publicly as long as France (neocolonial Landlord) is happy. The centrifugal powers of those governing resemble a charter from Napoleon Bonaparte to his uncles and nieces in principalities of the empire. Long live the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.