President Biya sacks Yaounde police commissioner

President Paul Biya, Cameroon’s Head of State, yesterday October 25, signed a decree which relieved Nyallanke Luc Sylvain off his position as Police Commissioner of the 14th district in Yaounde.
The reason for the decision is not yet known.
Nyallanke Luc Sylvain had joined the 14th district police station in 2014, after the same President Biya signed a decree appointing officials into the Central and External Services of the Special Division of Control Services. He was then chief of the intervention brigade of this Division which is responsible for the police.
He was replaced by the chief police commissioner, Ndeh Mephiebocher Samba.
The head of the banana republic is back and incharge.what is the job of the national delegate for public security?or he is just another errand boy put there to say qui patron to the headmaster.
Distractions,
There is a pending problem in Cameroon and the owner, is joking over it. God blessed
you with a bunch of cowards to rule.
He is sending political eunuchs to go and talk peace in the anglophone region , and appointing a few House slaves from left to right , while he cools away in his ivory tower at Etoudi. What a good way to paper over the political hot potato of the day!