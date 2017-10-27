President Biya sacks Yaounde police commissioner

President Paul Biya, Cameroon’s Head of State, yesterday October 25, signed a decree which relieved Nyallanke Luc Sylvain off his position as Police Commissioner of the 14th district in Yaounde.

The reason for the decision is not yet known.

Nyallanke Luc Sylvain had joined the 14th district police station in 2014, after the same President Biya signed a decree appointing officials into the Central and External Services of the Special Division of Control Services. He was then chief of the intervention brigade of this Division which is responsible for the police.

He was replaced by the chief police commissioner, Ndeh Mephiebocher Samba.

Journal du Cameroun