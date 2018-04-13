President Paul BIYA appoints 30 Senators

30 Senators (three from each region) have been appointed by President Paul BIYA, as stipulated by Cameroon’s Constitution and Section 215 (3) of the Electoral Code. They will join 70 others who were elected on 25 March 2018, to sit at the Upper House of Parliament.

Adamawa Region

Senators:

– M. MOHAMAN GABDO

– M. MOUSSA SABO

– M. DJARATOU MOHAMADOU

Alternates:

– M. HALIROU MAMOUDOU

– M. DAOUDA OUMAROU

– Mme ADIDJATOU

Centre Region

Senators:

– M. NKODO Laurent

– M. PONGMONI Jean Marie

– M. MBIDA MVODO Albert

Alternates:

– M. BIHINA ELOUNDOU Floribert

– M. ABANDA METOGO Valère

– M. ABESSOLO NNOMO Thierry Martial

East Region

Senators:

– M. ZE NGUELE René

– M. DIWALA Mony Hilarion

– Mme ABOUI Marlyse

Alternates:

– M. ALEOKOL Jean Marie

– M. VOUMIA Rigobert

– M. NGBA Zacharie

Far North Region

Senators:

– M. MAHAMAT BAHAR MANOUF

– M. DAKOLE DAISSALA

– M. NGABAYA TCHEF TCHEF

Alternates:

– M. HESSANA MAHAMAT

– M. DARWE Jean-Claude

– M. MOUSTAPHA HAllLOU

Littoral Region

Senators:

– M. MADIBA SONGUE

– M. ETAME MASSOMA David Siegfried

– M. NGAYAP Pierre Flambeau

Alternates:

– M. ESSOBMADJE Patrice

– M. KETCHANGA Célestin

– Mme NGO SING épse DIKOBO

North Region

Senators:

– M. ABOUBAKARY ABDOULAYE

– Mme HAYATOU AICHA Pierrette

– M. BOUBAKARI OUSMANOU

Alternates:

– M. BOUBA SAMARI Bernard

– M. MOHAMADOU BAYERO FADIL

– M. NIHI DAWAYE

North West Region

Senators:

– Fon OOH GANYONGA III

– Fon CHAFAH Isaac

– Mme Régina MUNDI Elisabeth

Alternates:

– M. JAJI MANU GIDADO

– M. ATANGA Charles MUSI

– M. AGHA Martin KUM

West Region

Senators

– M. IBRAHIM MBOMBO NJOYA

– M. DJOMO KAMGA Honoré

– M. NIAT NJIFENJI Marcel

Alternates:

– Mme PABOUDAM Mariatou épse MONTAPON.

– M. KAMDEM Didier

– M. WEMBE Samuel

South Region

Senators:

– M. NGALLI NGOA Pierre Henri

– M. MENYE ONDO François Xavier

– Mme BISSECK Paulette

Alternates:

– Mme NOO Angéline

– M. EDOU Emmanuel

– M. OYONO Robert

South West Region

Senators:

– Fon MUKETE ESSIMI NGO Victor

– Chief ANJA Simon ONJWO

– M. LEKE BESONGOH AKEMFOR Philip

Alternates:

– Mme MAMBE Agnès

– M. MONONO Humphrey EKEMA

– Mme MBUH Lucy

