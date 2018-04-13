President Paul BIYA appoints 30 Senators

30 Senators (three from each region) have been appointed by President Paul BIYA, as stipulated by Cameroon’s Constitution and Section 215 (3) of the Electoral Code. They will join 70 others who were elected on 25 March 2018, to sit at the Upper House of Parliament.
Adamawa Region
Senators:
– M. MOHAMAN GABDO
– M. MOUSSA SABO
– M. DJARATOU MOHAMADOU
Alternates:
– M. HALIROU MAMOUDOU
– M. DAOUDA OUMAROU
– Mme ADIDJATOU
Centre Region
Senators:
– M. NKODO Laurent
– M. PONGMONI Jean Marie
– M. MBIDA MVODO Albert
Alternates:
– M. BIHINA ELOUNDOU Floribert
– M. ABANDA METOGO Valère
– M. ABESSOLO NNOMO Thierry Martial
East Region
Senators:
– M. ZE NGUELE René
– M. DIWALA Mony Hilarion
– Mme ABOUI Marlyse
Alternates:
– M. ALEOKOL Jean Marie
– M. VOUMIA Rigobert
– M. NGBA Zacharie
Far North Region
Senators:
– M. MAHAMAT BAHAR MANOUF
– M. DAKOLE DAISSALA
– M. NGABAYA TCHEF TCHEF
Alternates:
– M. HESSANA MAHAMAT
– M. DARWE Jean-Claude
– M. MOUSTAPHA HAllLOU
Littoral Region
Senators:
– M. MADIBA SONGUE
– M. ETAME MASSOMA David Siegfried
– M. NGAYAP Pierre Flambeau
Alternates:
– M. ESSOBMADJE Patrice
– M. KETCHANGA Célestin
– Mme NGO SING épse DIKOBO
North Region
Senators:
– M. ABOUBAKARY ABDOULAYE
– Mme HAYATOU AICHA Pierrette
– M. BOUBAKARI OUSMANOU
Alternates:
– M. BOUBA SAMARI Bernard
– M. MOHAMADOU BAYERO FADIL
– M. NIHI DAWAYE
North West Region
Senators:
– Fon OOH GANYONGA III
– Fon CHAFAH Isaac
– Mme Régina MUNDI Elisabeth
Alternates:
– M. JAJI MANU GIDADO
– M. ATANGA Charles MUSI
– M. AGHA Martin KUM
West Region
Senators
– M. IBRAHIM MBOMBO NJOYA
– M. DJOMO KAMGA Honoré
– M. NIAT NJIFENJI Marcel
Alternates:
– Mme PABOUDAM Mariatou épse MONTAPON.
– M. KAMDEM Didier
– M. WEMBE Samuel
South Region
Senators:
– M. NGALLI NGOA Pierre Henri
– M. MENYE ONDO François Xavier
– Mme BISSECK Paulette
Alternates:
– Mme NOO Angéline
– M. EDOU Emmanuel
– M. OYONO Robert
South West Region
Senators:
– Fon MUKETE ESSIMI NGO Victor
– Chief ANJA Simon ONJWO
– M. LEKE BESONGOH AKEMFOR Philip
Alternates:
– Mme MAMBE Agnès
– M. MONONO Humphrey EKEMA
– Mme MBUH Lucy
