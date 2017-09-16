President Paul BIYA to Attend U.N. General Assembly

At the invitation of the His Excellency Antonio GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations Organization, His Excellency Paul BIYA, President of the Republic of Cameroon, and his wife, Mrs Chantal BIYA, left Yaounde late this Thursday morning, 14 September 2017, to take part in the 72nd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America.
The Head of State is accompanied by an Official Delegation comprising:
– Mr. Lejeune MBELLA MBELLA, Minister of External Relations;
– Mr. Martin BELINGA EBOUTOU, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic;
– Mr. HAMADOU MOUSTAPHA, Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic;
– Mr. Paul ATANGA NJI, Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic;
– Mr. Luc SINDJOUN, Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic;
– Rear Admiral Joseph FOUDA, Special Adviser at the Presidency of the
– Republic;
– Mr. Henri ETOUNDI ESSOMBA, Cameroon’s Ambassador to the United States of America;
– Mr. TOMMO MONTHE, Ambassador, Cameroon’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations;
Mr. Simon Pierre BIKELE, Chief of State Protocol.
PRC
@Ras Tuge Who are u expecting to vote Sesekou Ayuk Tabe? When Ahidjo was proclaimed president of LRC in 1960 by his master,France.Can u tell me the people that voted for him?were the UPCist in support of Ahidjo,a French puppet being the president of LRC? SC came into this union with LRC,believing that they can build a one and united CMR, but it is now that we realised that it has failed.We of SW have decided to chat a new course for ourselves.And Sesekou will lead us.In a revolution,leaders emerge,they are never voted.Sesekou is our leader,mandated to talk to the UN on our behalf.Not Mukete,Musonge,Ngole Ngole or Tabe Tando who are puppets to Biya and by extension,to France.