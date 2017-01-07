President Paul BIYA receives 2017 New Year wishes [+video]

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul BIYA has received New Year wishes from Members of the Diplomatic Corps and some national dignitaries.

A ceremony to mark the solemn event was held on 6 January 2017 at the Unity Palace.

Mgr. Piero Pioppo, the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, opened the ceremony with an address to the Head of State.

He commended President Paul BIYA and the People of Cameroon on their outstanding hospitality toward refugees from Nigeria and the Central African Republic. He equally lauded the country’s remarkable stability.

In response, H.E. Paul BIYA noted that Mgr. Piero Pioppo’s appraisal was objective. Thus, he seized the opportunity to reiterate the need to protect Cameroon’s unity in diversity.

The presentation of New Year wishes by the national constituted bodies was characterised with a series of handshakes.

The President of the Senate, the House Speaker, the Prime Minister, and the President of the Supreme Court led their delegations, while the close collaborators of the Head of State were led by the Secretary General at the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh and the Director of the Civil Cabinet, Martin Belinga Eboutou.

PRC