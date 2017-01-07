President Paul BIYA receives 2017 New Year wishes [+video]

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul BIYA has received New Year wishes from Members of the Diplomatic Corps and some national dignitaries.
A ceremony to mark the solemn event was held on 6 January 2017 at the Unity Palace.
Mgr. Piero Pioppo, the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, opened the ceremony with an address to the Head of State.
He commended President Paul BIYA and the People of Cameroon on their outstanding hospitality toward refugees from Nigeria and the Central African Republic. He equally lauded the country’s remarkable stability.
In response, H.E. Paul BIYA noted that Mgr. Piero Pioppo’s appraisal was objective. Thus, he seized the opportunity to reiterate the need to protect Cameroon’s unity in diversity.
The presentation of New Year wishes by the national constituted bodies was characterised with a series of handshakes.
The President of the Senate, the House Speaker, the Prime Minister, and the President of the Supreme Court led their delegations, while the close collaborators of the Head of State were led by the Secretary General at the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh and the Director of the Civil Cabinet, Martin Belinga Eboutou.
Avec ces meme visages depuis que nous etions enfants et ces meme gestes degoutants comme une chanson sans emotion qu on est oblige de danser en pleurant , on finit par ne plus avoir de mot , on observe juste impuissant. Le cauchemar continue chez le peuple, eux dans leurs beaux costards peuvent toujours rire qu est ce qu ils en ont a faire? Un seul mot ……..!
Give credit to Minister Bidoung Mpkwatt’s for doing it right this time. You heard the loud applause, n’est-ce pas?
Les. Camerounais pourraient de révolter comme un seul peuple contre tout ce théâtre.
La faute nous revient car dans un pays où le peuple est uni par un même sentiment d’appartenance ce régime serait tombé il ya belle lurette.
Maintenant à lire les fourmistes ici tu peux comprendre pourquoi ce système perdure.
Après BIYA rien ne changera si le peuple est divisé comme actuellement.
Désolé de vous le dire, le problème camerounais est une mentalité.
Mbappe pourquoi desole? C est juste vrai la mentalite reste le plus gros handicap camerounais. . Malheuresement meme l avion n aide pas beaucoup a sortir de leurs quartiers. Comme tu l as dit quelque part si j ai bonne memoire ” ils continuent a reflechir avec leurs couilles ” et dans tout ca qui est le gagnant? Biya!
This is all for a president of a country, when children of that country, have
no future.
Shame unto all of you.
The diplomats and their home countries, have just shown how bad, they too
are treating their own peoples.
Wrong.
Diplomacy is one thing, and diplomats are just doing “diplomacy”.that’s their job
What’s about you shutting your big smelly mouth and let people express themselves freely? Huh? This is LRC business and that’s why a lot of us are not concerned! I thought he was about to drink the immortality water instead of receiving gifts for the 35th year No? Where does he put them? Useless lazy dictator worshiped by his ardent cabal clan who really don’t care about the majority’s incapacity. Now You see why all are puppets French spaces. Our ancestors made a terrible mistake inviting chop broke pots into our country but we MUST fix that mistake this time.
I am above 35years, looking at the age of those wishing Biya new years wishes, when shall my generation come to power? Wishing someone new year is a package of blessing including longevity .
That is why we need a West Cameroon, to build governing structures which shall not repeat the errors of La republic, wherein every elected post has a term limit and it shall be consider a treason punishable by death if any one tries to alter the constitution to stay in power.