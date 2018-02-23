President Paul Biya reorganises the army, creates 5th combined military region

CRTV The President of the Republic has signed a series of texts reshuffling the army.
The most significant of them is the creation of a fifth combined military region with command post in Bamenda.
The North West Eegion has been curved out of the second military region, a region that formerly grouped the Littoral, South West and North West Regions.
The newly created combined military region now groups the North West and West Regions.
The National Gendarmerie also has a fifth region with command post in Bamenda.
Many consider the reorganisation of the army as a measure to respond to recent security threats.
Experts explain that it is also an adequate response to the socio-political challenges experienced in some parts of the country.
The creation of new combined military and gendarmerie posts is another effort at bringing the army closer to the population for a collective effort to uphold the country’s territorial intergrity.
Other texts signed by the President of the Republic reorganise the air force, the motorised infantary batallion and the health sector of the military.
A number of military officers were appointed to different posts of responsibilty within Cameroon and in Cameroon’s embassies abroad.
He should have a good supply of body bags and plenty of land to burry them too…or he can convert part of his palace into a crematorium! Some of the young men are already calling us to say they are not ready to die for 56000frs a month! Some say their parents have warned them if they have the chance to defect or escape! A fool is in Yaoundé looting and transferring money into foreign accounts and throwing grains to young men to go and die! Bring’em on!
is that all they make a month ? wow . they are killing their bothers and sisters only for 56000frs… what a shame . Cameroon , Military officials really have to check their values …..
So according to biya, the best solutions to the anglo crisis are signing political decrees creating military units and a bilingualism commission. These decrees will just go ahead in radicalizing the masses. What is so difficult with the sincere and broad-based dialogue approach??
I hope you know the meaning of your name.
You can add the French army to the Chadian one slaughtering people but it won’t change a thing because the mind is liberated. I’ve never seen such a mentally deranged president supported by foolish brutes. It was a curse uniting with LRC indeed. Btw your name means “beans water” in my village.
1. Mercenaries from Chad have NOT succeeded to stop the momentum. 2. France soldiers are already supporting LRC. French satellites supply information about the movements of Restoration Forces. The momentum has even increased
3. Creating 2035 military regions will help increase the momentum
4. The momentum is UNSTOPPABLE
5. Only Biya’s war can now resolve the Anglophone Question once and for all
This Biya man is a real dictator and will pay a big price for it. So he thinks this is going to scare anglophones. He who lives by the sword shall die by it. The Bamenda man does not need your gendarmes mr paul period. Why not recruit Junior Biya into the military and send him to command the Bamenda region? You don see weti? Na starting be this. You go soon create Marine post for Bamenda. Failed leader.
@Miteran
the real dictator is THE white MAN, they have been forced you to speak a language who doesn’t belong to you for more than 200 years . ” monkey “
You are not even a Bamenda Boy. You are a bulu and your slave name of Mitteran says it all. Stop supporting your bulu boys to come and die in Bamenda
worst move ever grouping them based on their Origin … North west and west of tikar Origin south west and littoral mixed of Congo bantu and Tikar … is the worst move ever Mr Biya
Last kicks of a dying horse. Nothing more nothing less.
That notwithstanding, the FINAL SOLUTION to the Anglophone Question will be gotten this time around come rain come shine.
Creating 50 or 100 military regions can and will NEVER EVER prevent the final resolution of the Anglophone Question
A GUERRA CONTINUA
The old fool Biya knows he is dying.. .. now, sending those young guys to be killed by Amba Tigers.The solution is Dialogue Mr. Old sheet-fool.
This to me is an act of madness. Well i would not be suprised because at 85 humans are already at the third stage of their lives which is second childhood. This man does not love no one in either la republic or Southern Cameroons. He is either naive, stupid or being deceived. Until he looks at the root causes and tries to solve them innocent civilians and or military men will continue to find themselves in trouble. It is such a lamentable situation. Force is not the panacea to the current stalemate.
A mark of a fool and a dying fool-cannot cheat age. Creating military camps. Never ever would solve a simple problem that started with a simple strike and now the beginning of the end of LRC’s existence in Southern Cameroons
Excellent decision Mr. President. Let’s move helicopters, drones and intelligence near by for a quicker response and to closely monitor their moves. You did it in Far North region and it worked.
Shouldn’t the president be creating centers to teach his people electoral practices and democratic norms now that elections are coming? Shouldn’t he be installing the bilingual commission all over the place to work its magic in solving the anglophone problem? As a former seminarian shouldn’t the president be bringing in the pope to smooth out thinks during the dialogue he promised? Boko Haram murdered about six people few days ago in the north and this has been a daily occurrence, how feasible is it moving the army closer to residential areas in such an explosive security environment?