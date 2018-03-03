Home / English / President Paul Biya reshuffles and six Ministers dismissed

President Paul Biya reshuffles and six Ministers dismissed

9 hours ago 11 Comments

CRTV The series of decrees signed by President Paul Biya this 2nd March 2018 brings in new officials while others change portfolio and six quit the government.

1. Sacked from government.

  • Mebe’e Ngo Edgard Alain, former Minister of Transport
  • Michel Ange Angouin former Minister of  the Public Service and Administrative Reforms
  • Atangana Kouna Basile former Minister of Water Resources and Energy
  • Ngole Ngwese Philip, former Minister of Forestry and wildlife
  • Bokam Jean Baptist former Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence incharge of the Gendarmerie.
  • Belinga Eboutou former Minister, Director of the Civil cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic

2. Those who changed portfolio;

  • Eloung Paul Che goes to the Presidency as Assistant Secretary General
  • Jules Doret Ndongo leaves the Territorial Administration as Minister Delegate to become the Forest and Wildlife Boss
  • Alamine Ousmane Mey leaves the Finance Ministry to become Minister of the Economy Planning and Regional Development.
  • Motaze Louis Paul takes over the Ministry of Finances
  • Ngale Masina Bibehe Jean Ernest leaves the Ministry of Secondary Education to Transport.
  • Atanga Nji Paul who was National Security Permenent Secretary is now incharge of Territorial Administration
  • Sadi Rene who was Minister of Territorial Administration goes to the Presidency as Minister incharge of Special Duties
  • Dion Ngute leaves the Ministry of External Relations incharge of cooperation with the Commonwealth to become Minister of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic.
  • Yaouba Abdoulaye leaves the Ministry incharge of the Economy to the Ministry of Finance as Minister Delegate .

3.The new comers;

  • Elanga Obam George heads the newly created Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development.
  • Gaston Eloundou Minister of Water Resources and Energy
  • Nalova Lyonga Minister of Secondary Education
  • Joseph Le, Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms
  • Mvondo Ayolo Directeur of the Civil Cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic
  • Etoga Yves Landry, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence incharge of the Gendarmerie
  • Felix Mbayou Secretary Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations incharge of cooperation with the Commonwealth
  • Armand Claude  Njoudom, Secretary of State for Public Works
  • Tasong Paul is Minister Delegate at the Ministry of the Economy Planning and Regional Development incharge of Plannification.

Check Also

Mancho Bibixy : Cameroon on brink of civil war if dialogue is not resumed

Journal du Cameroun | There is urgent need for the Government of Cameroon to free …

11 comments

  1. John Dinga
    8 hours ago at 03:01

    The man surely likes signing decrees!

    Reply
  2. joshua
    7 hours ago at 04:02

    Old wine and new wine equals to failure or how many decrees and minister,
    can bring about emergance?

    Reply
  3. Mr President
    7 hours ago at 04:25

    Nalova? Chai, thieris god ooh

    Reply
  4. bamendaboy
    6 hours ago at 04:57

    @ John Dinga ,joshua

    we have a lot of enemies of progress here.

    Reply
    • joshua
      1 min ago at 11:10

      Progress made by biya:
      a. no electricity in even parts of Douala
      b. teachers jailed for asking unpaid salaries
      c. refugees
      d. wantom killings of people etc etc etc and you name it, in the name
      of protecting the whiteman`s agenda
      Why many cameroonians like you can not see a wrong, is because
      of the background you hail from. It puts your minds in a box or tight
      corners and keeps you wondering, why others can be like you or why
      things should change. Narrow mindedness, is just as bad.

      Reply
  5. bah acho
    4 hours ago at 07:15

    the more a village has ministers,governors,etc,the poorer it becomes because no village can be developed by people with a pure salaried psychology.we need more agronomist,industrialist,not products of occupation called ministers.

    Reply
  6. .
    2 hours ago at 08:45

    Did lawyers and teachers get brutalized, youths jailed, maimed and killed in their numbers, refugees piled up in Nigeria as houses raised with people inside for their blood to water the the promotion of those like Atanga Nji Paul who refused there was no problem? This is punitive appointment by all means.

    Reply
  7. Uhmm pays
    2 hours ago at 09:14

    Il sait que le changement est important mais est pret ä bruler tout le pays pour se maintenir. Terrible!!

    Reply
  8. John Dinga
    1 hour ago at 09:45

    Ali Baba: ” Sesame, ouvre-toi!”
    40 Voleurs: “Hurrah !”
    Atanga Nji Paul: “Ambazonia, get lost !”
    Anglophones: “Kumbaya !”
    Nalova : “UB is the place to be”
    Students: “Tata Coco na bguea na eh!”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved