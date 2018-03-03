President Paul Biya reshuffles and six Ministers dismissed

CRTV The series of decrees signed by President Paul Biya this 2nd March 2018 brings in new officials while others change portfolio and six quit the government.
1. Sacked from government.
- Mebe’e Ngo Edgard Alain, former Minister of Transport
- Michel Ange Angouin former Minister of the Public Service and Administrative Reforms
- Atangana Kouna Basile former Minister of Water Resources and Energy
- Ngole Ngwese Philip, former Minister of Forestry and wildlife
- Bokam Jean Baptist former Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence incharge of the Gendarmerie.
- Belinga Eboutou former Minister, Director of the Civil cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic
2. Those who changed portfolio;
- Eloung Paul Che goes to the Presidency as Assistant Secretary General
- Jules Doret Ndongo leaves the Territorial Administration as Minister Delegate to become the Forest and Wildlife Boss
- Alamine Ousmane Mey leaves the Finance Ministry to become Minister of the Economy Planning and Regional Development.
- Motaze Louis Paul takes over the Ministry of Finances
- Ngale Masina Bibehe Jean Ernest leaves the Ministry of Secondary Education to Transport.
- Atanga Nji Paul who was National Security Permenent Secretary is now incharge of Territorial Administration
- Sadi Rene who was Minister of Territorial Administration goes to the Presidency as Minister incharge of Special Duties
- Dion Ngute leaves the Ministry of External Relations incharge of cooperation with the Commonwealth to become Minister of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic.
- Yaouba Abdoulaye leaves the Ministry incharge of the Economy to the Ministry of Finance as Minister Delegate .
3.The new comers;
- Elanga Obam George heads the newly created Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development.
- Gaston Eloundou Minister of Water Resources and Energy
- Nalova Lyonga Minister of Secondary Education
- Joseph Le, Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms
- Mvondo Ayolo Directeur of the Civil Cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic
- Etoga Yves Landry, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence incharge of the Gendarmerie
- Felix Mbayou Secretary Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations incharge of cooperation with the Commonwealth
- Armand Claude Njoudom, Secretary of State for Public Works
- Tasong Paul is Minister Delegate at the Ministry of the Economy Planning and Regional Development incharge of Plannification.
The man surely likes signing decrees!
Old wine and new wine equals to failure or how many decrees and minister,
can bring about emergance?
Nalova? Chai, thieris god ooh
@ John Dinga ,joshua
we have a lot of enemies of progress here.
Progress made by biya:
a. no electricity in even parts of Douala
b. teachers jailed for asking unpaid salaries
c. refugees
d. wantom killings of people etc etc etc and you name it, in the name
of protecting the whiteman`s agenda
Why many cameroonians like you can not see a wrong, is because
of the background you hail from. It puts your minds in a box or tight
corners and keeps you wondering, why others can be like you or why
things should change. Narrow mindedness, is just as bad.
the more a village has ministers,governors,etc,the poorer it becomes because no village can be developed by people with a pure salaried psychology.we need more agronomist,industrialist,not products of occupation called ministers.
Did lawyers and teachers get brutalized, youths jailed, maimed and killed in their numbers, refugees piled up in Nigeria as houses raised with people inside for their blood to water the the promotion of those like Atanga Nji Paul who refused there was no problem? This is punitive appointment by all means.
…razed…
You said it all. What an insult.
Il sait que le changement est important mais est pret ä bruler tout le pays pour se maintenir. Terrible!!
Ali Baba: ” Sesame, ouvre-toi!”
40 Voleurs: “Hurrah !”
Atanga Nji Paul: “Ambazonia, get lost !”
Anglophones: “Kumbaya !”
Nalova : “UB is the place to be”
Students: “Tata Coco na bguea na eh!”