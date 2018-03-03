President Paul Biya reshuffles and six Ministers dismissed

CRTV The series of decrees signed by President Paul Biya this 2nd March 2018 brings in new officials while others change portfolio and six quit the government.

1. Sacked from government.

Mebe’e Ngo Edgard Alain, former Minister of Transport

Michel Ange Angouin former Minister of the Public Service and Administrative Reforms

Atangana Kouna Basile former Minister of Water Resources and Energy

Ngole Ngwese Philip, former Minister of Forestry and wildlife

Bokam Jean Baptist former Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence incharge of the Gendarmerie.

Belinga Eboutou former Minister, Director of the Civil cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic

2. Those who changed portfolio;

Eloung Paul Che goes to the Presidency as Assistant Secretary General

Jules Doret Ndongo leaves the Territorial Administration as Minister Delegate to become the Forest and Wildlife Boss

Alamine Ousmane Mey leaves the Finance Ministry to become Minister of the Economy Planning and Regional Development.

Motaze Louis Paul takes over the Ministry of Finances

Ngale Masina Bibehe Jean Ernest leaves the Ministry of Secondary Education to Transport.

Atanga Nji Paul who was National Security Permenent Secretary is now incharge of Territorial Administration

Sadi Rene who was Minister of Territorial Administration goes to the Presidency as Minister incharge of Special Duties

Dion Ngute leaves the Ministry of External Relations incharge of cooperation with the Commonwealth to become Minister of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic.

Yaouba Abdoulaye leaves the Ministry incharge of the Economy to the Ministry of Finance as Minister Delegate .

3.The new comers;