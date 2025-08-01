Presidential Candidate Issa Tchiroma Reportedly Barred from Leaving the Country

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.RG | Recent reports circulating across social media claim that former Cameroonian minister and presidential hopeful Issa Tchiroma Bakary was prevented from leaving the country while en route to Senegal. According to various unofficial sources, Tchiroma was allegedly stopped at the Yaoundé airport on Thursday, July 31, 2025, following direct instructions from authorities in the capital.

In a voice message (below) widely shared on social platforms and purportedly featuring the voice of Issa Tchiroma himself, the politician asserts that he was arbitrarily barred from boarding his flight. He states that his intended destination was Senegal, where he planned to visit the grave of Cameroon’s first president, Ahmadou Ahidjo. Tchiroma denounced the measure as “abusive and unjustified,” claiming he received no official documentation to justify the travel restriction.

The authenticity of the audio recording remains in question, as it has not been released through any official communication channel representing Mr. Tchiroma. While the voice appears to match that of the former minister, there is no confirmation that the message came directly from him.

Adding to the confusion, some sources allege that Tchiroma’s final destination was not Senegal, but the United States. These reports go further, with unverified claims accusing the former minister of having embezzled large sums of public funds during his tenure, allegedly transferring them abroad under the name of his daughter, who resides in the United States.

At this time, none of these allegations have been independently verified, and no official statement has been released by Cameroonian authorities regarding the incident.

This development occurs shortly after Issa Tchiroma formally declared his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election. His recent resignation from his ministerial post signaled a significant shift in his political trajectory. If confirmed, the travel ban could be interpreted as a sign of increasing tension within Cameroon’s political landscape as the 2025 presidential race takes shape.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available. For now, the story remains fluid, and readers are urged to exercise caution when interpreting reports that have not been officially substantiated.