Procès des leaders de la contestation anglophone le 1er février

Le Dr Fontem Afoteka’a Neba du Consortium de la société civile du Cameroun occidental Nkongho Félix Agbor Balla sont poursuivis, entre autres, pour hostilité à la patrie et sécession
Le mercredi 01er février 2017, le procès opposant Nkongho Félix Agbor Balla et Afoteka’a Neba à l’Etat du Cameroun va s’ouvrir au Tribunal militaire de Yaoundé. C’est ce que révèle le quotidien Le Jour, dans son édition du mercredi, 25 janvier 2017.
Ceux qui occupaient les fonctions respectives de président et de secrétaire général du Consortium de la société civile du Cameroun occidental (CRCSC) seront jugés pour «hostilité à la patrie», «sécession», «guerre civile», «propagation de fausse nouvelle», «révolution», «atteinte aux agents de l’Etat», «résistance collective» et «bandes armées».
«D’autres personnes sont recherchées», avaient indiqué le ministre de la Communication Issa Tchiroma Bakary dans un communiqué annonçant l’arrestation de ces deux personnalités.
Agissant par le canal du Consortium – une organisation critiquée par le gouvernement pour s’être livrée à la «surenchère» dans les négociations et interdite d’activités le 18 janvier dernier – ces deux leaders de la contestation anglophone avaient lancé des avis à ville morte qui ont été observés les 09, 16 et 17 janvier.
Ces derniers exigeaient, entre autres choses, la libération de toutes les personnes interpellés suite aux violences survenues à Bamenda le 08 décembre, avant toute discussion avec le gouvernement.
Les inculpés se trouvent actuellement à la prison centrale de Yaoundé. Ils devraient être défendus par les avocats Ben et Akere Muna.
Procés illégal!
Les détenus devraient plutot porter plainte contre l’Etat camerounais pour arrestation arbitraire,abus de pouvoir, brutalité policiére, torture, meutre et sécestations d’innocents, intimmidation et en gros marginalisation et discrimination systematique du peuple Anglophone.
Nonsens!
ANC leaders were taken to court Million times by the racist Government. However, the ANC is now ruling South Africa.
LRC seems not to understand history.
AUTA CONTINUA VICTORIA ASCERTA
Old sick Biya and his gang are running short of ideas.Biya is 83 his grave site is calling him.I feel so sorry for Anglophones like Yang,Atanga who supports his devlish acts.
If theses peoples are calling for secession necause they are Anglofools then they should be hanged! that is my 5 cents anyone is free to their opinions but at the end of the day the force is with the government …if you call the UN then you are saying the force is with the UN….if you call france/England then you are just saying the force is with them so I am not for division bcus of anglofools/Francofools that is my 5 cents anything else I am for!!!!
if you say you want division because you are banyamgue or etc.. and being marginalised then we can talk to you!
At least they know what the want and are sticking to it. What did all those that you have given to Manyongo or converted into pig done? Are you not ashamed to be told by France what to do to your own? You are in eternal darkness. Foolish macquisard pig.
The momentum is growing and the Hutu majority must understand that the time of fear, deceit and intimidation over. We will resist oppression and bribery till the last man. The UN handed Biya 2 separate maps to remind him we are 2 separate peoples that cane together in a union whose terms have been violated since 1972. Charging people for terrorism because they create awareness to constitutional violations is the biggest hypocrisy and misunderstanding of the word terrorism or insurrection especially when they have urged those afflicted to maintain a nonviolent approach. The world is watching how kangaroo courts instigate lawlessness and disorder making a fool of themselves. Aluta Continua
Frankly when this all started last year I thought it was going to be a very long and winding process but to my surprise it has accelerated beyond believe. We are at a stage where worldwide the struggles of the West Cameroonian is now front and centre. Even with the arrest of the able leaders the thirst for freedom cannot be quench. The divide and rule tactics has failed and thus Yaounde has ran out of options. The thing about the anglophone is that we are very tolerant but determined. French people are cowards by design and so they have poisoned our brothers east of the mungo to scared of authority. That is why they practice civil law which is based on the authoritian tendency that you are guilty until proving innocent. The French chopped the head of the King and impose another in napoleon whereas when the British did the same they gave power to the the people and its been so ever since.