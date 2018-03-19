Prof Leke Tambo released from captivity

Journal du Cameroun | The Board Chair of the Cameroon General Certificate of Education Board, Prof. Ivo Leke Tambo has been released from captivity, local sources in Lebialem say.

Prof. Tambo was early on Saturday abducted by unknown gunmen in his native Lebialem as he led a delegation to organise a thank you ceremony to the Head of State.

Students transported from Dschang to attend the ceremony are also said to have been abducted by the gunmen.

A video quickly made rounds on social media where Prof Tambo was paraded almost half naked by gun men.

The scenes were followed by violent scenes notably the razing down of the residence of Paul Tasong in Lebialem by unknown persons.

It is still unclear if a ransom was paid to secure Prof. Tambo’s release.